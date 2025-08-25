Senate Bill 974 Printer's Number 1115
PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1115
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
974
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, AUGUST 25, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, AUGUST 25, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in miscellaneous provisions relating
to institutions of higher education, further providing for
Dual Credit Innovation Grant Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2004-I(a), (c) and (d) of the act of
March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code
of 1949, added July 17, 2024 (P.L.818, No.69), are amended,
subsection (f) is amended by adding paragraphs and subsection
(g) is amended by adding a definition to read:
Section 2004-I. Dual Credit Innovation Grant Program.
(a) Establishment.--The Dual Credit Innovation Grant Program
is established within the department to award grants to public
institutions of higher education that offer dual credit
opportunities to high school students enrolled in a school
entity[.] and to community education councils that collaborate
with one or more institutions of higher education to offer dual
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.