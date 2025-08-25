Senate Bill 974 Printer's Number 1115

PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1115

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

974

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, AUGUST 25, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, AUGUST 25, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in miscellaneous provisions relating

to institutions of higher education, further providing for

Dual Credit Innovation Grant Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2004-I(a), (c) and (d) of the act of

March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code

of 1949, added July 17, 2024 (P.L.818, No.69), are amended,

subsection (f) is amended by adding paragraphs and subsection

(g) is amended by adding a definition to read:

Section 2004-I. Dual Credit Innovation Grant Program.

(a) Establishment.--The Dual Credit Innovation Grant Program

is established within the department to award grants to public

institutions of higher education that offer dual credit

opportunities to high school students enrolled in a school

entity[.] and to community education councils that collaborate

with one or more institutions of higher education to offer dual

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21