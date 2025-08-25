Senate Bill 976 Printer's Number 1117
PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Department." The Department of Labor and Industry of the
Commonwealth.
"Employee safety device." A two-way radio or other electric
device that is kept on a hotel employee's person when the hotel
employee is on duty in a guest room and that permits the need
for on-scene assistance to be conveyed to a security officer,
manager or supervisor or other appropriate hotel staff member.
"Hotel." Any of the following with at least 100 guest rooms:
(1) A hotel, motel, inn, guesthouse or other building
that holds itself out by any means, including advertising,
license, registration with any innkeeper's group, convention
listing association, travel publication or similar
association or with a government agency, as being available
to provide overnight lodging or use of facility space for
consideration to individuals seeking temporary accommodation.
(2) A place that advertises to the public at large or
any segment of the public that it will provide beds, sanitary
facilities or other space for a temporary period to members
of the public at large.
(3) A place recognized as a hostelry.
"Hotel employee." An individual who works part time or full
time at a hotel for or under the direction of the hotel employer
or any subcontractor of the hotel employer for wages, salary or
remuneration of any type under contract or subcontract of
employment.
"Hotel employer." A person, including a corporate officer or
executive, who directly or indirectly or through an agent or any
other person, including through the service of a temporary
agency, employs or exercises control over the wages, hours or
20250SB0976PN1117 - 2 -
