Senate Bill 976 Printer's Number 1117

PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 -

"Department." The Department of Labor and Industry of the

Commonwealth.

"Employee safety device." A two-way radio or other electric

device that is kept on a hotel employee's person when the hotel

employee is on duty in a guest room and that permits the need

for on-scene assistance to be conveyed to a security officer,

manager or supervisor or other appropriate hotel staff member.

"Hotel." Any of the following with at least 100 guest rooms:

(1) A hotel, motel, inn, guesthouse or other building

that holds itself out by any means, including advertising,

license, registration with any innkeeper's group, convention

listing association, travel publication or similar

association or with a government agency, as being available

to provide overnight lodging or use of facility space for

consideration to individuals seeking temporary accommodation.

(2) A place that advertises to the public at large or

any segment of the public that it will provide beds, sanitary

facilities or other space for a temporary period to members

of the public at large.

(3) A place recognized as a hostelry.

"Hotel employee." An individual who works part time or full

time at a hotel for or under the direction of the hotel employer

or any subcontractor of the hotel employer for wages, salary or

remuneration of any type under contract or subcontract of

employment.

"Hotel employer." A person, including a corporate officer or

executive, who directly or indirectly or through an agent or any

other person, including through the service of a temporary

agency, employs or exercises control over the wages, hours or

