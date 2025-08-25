Senate Resolution 138 Printer's Number 1121
PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - WHEREAS, More than 20% of Pennsylvanians experience mental
health struggles every year; and
WHEREAS, More than 7% of Pennsylvanians experience serious
mental health struggles every year; and
WHEREAS, In 2023, the nationwide suicide rate among males was
almost four times higher than that among females, yet males
report mental health struggles at lower rates than females; and
WHEREAS, Individuals who are 85 years of age and older have
the highest rates of suicide, yet they report mental health
struggles at lower rates than other age cohorts; and
WHEREAS, More than 4% of the adult population in the United
States has experienced suicidal ideation, and for children under
18 years of age in the United States, this number increases
dramatically to 18%; and
WHEREAS, The stigma surrounding suicide and mental health
prevents individuals, communities, organizations and governments
from engaging in open discussions about these issues; and
WHEREAS, Every September, "Suicide Prevention Month" is
recognized by the National Alliance on Mental Illness to raise
awareness and foster dialogue surrounding this urgent mental
health issue that affects all of our communities; and
WHEREAS, The theme for this year's "Suicide Prevention Month"
is "Start a Conversation. Be the Difference," which encourages
individuals to check in on their loved ones and community
members; and
WHEREAS, The theme acknowledges the importance of being
present and truly listening to those around us, as a way to help
save lives; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of September
2025 as "Suicide Prevention Month" in Pennsylvania.
