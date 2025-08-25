Submit Release
Senate Resolution 138 Printer's Number 1121

PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - WHEREAS, More than 20% of Pennsylvanians experience mental

health struggles every year; and

WHEREAS, More than 7% of Pennsylvanians experience serious

mental health struggles every year; and

WHEREAS, In 2023, the nationwide suicide rate among males was

almost four times higher than that among females, yet males

report mental health struggles at lower rates than females; and

WHEREAS, Individuals who are 85 years of age and older have

the highest rates of suicide, yet they report mental health

struggles at lower rates than other age cohorts; and

WHEREAS, More than 4% of the adult population in the United

States has experienced suicidal ideation, and for children under

18 years of age in the United States, this number increases

dramatically to 18%; and

WHEREAS, The stigma surrounding suicide and mental health

prevents individuals, communities, organizations and governments

from engaging in open discussions about these issues; and

WHEREAS, Every September, "Suicide Prevention Month" is

recognized by the National Alliance on Mental Illness to raise

awareness and foster dialogue surrounding this urgent mental

health issue that affects all of our communities; and

WHEREAS, The theme for this year's "Suicide Prevention Month"

is "Start a Conversation. Be the Difference," which encourages

individuals to check in on their loved ones and community

members; and

WHEREAS, The theme acknowledges the importance of being

present and truly listening to those around us, as a way to help

save lives; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of September

2025 as "Suicide Prevention Month" in Pennsylvania.

