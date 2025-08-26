Portable Narcotics Detector Market Projected to Reach $2.61 Billion with 12.8% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

Portable Narcotics Detector Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Portable Narcotics Detector Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the market size of portable narcotics detectors has experienced a swift expansion. The sector will witness a growth from $1.42 billion in 2024 to $1.61 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate or CAGR of 13.2%. The historical growth is linked to the acceleration of drug trafficking activities, the escalation in government regulations, the expansion of international trade, the growing consciousness of drug abuse, and an increased demand from police and law enforcement departments.

In the upcoming years, the market size of portable narcotics detectors is set to witness swift expansion. The growth forecast predicts an increase to $2.61 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 12.8%. This increased growth in the forecast period is due to a rise in drug-related crimes, an expansion of private rehabilitation clinics, a surge in global trade and travel, initiatives from the government, and a growing need for portable narcotics scanners. Distinct trends during this forecast period include enhancements in detection technologies, the inclusion of artificial intelligence, the miniaturization of technology, advancements in multi-modal detection systems, and improvements in wearable detection technology.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Portable Narcotics Detector Market?

The escalating occurrence of illicit drug activities is projected to boost the advancement of the portable narcotics detector market in the future. This encompasses unlawful activities related to the possession, generation, distribution, or smuggling of narcotics. The escalation in illegal drug activities is chiefly attributed to the surge in drug smuggling, as lawbreakers discover more methods to illicitly transport drugs across boundaries. Portable narcotics detectors are a weapon against these activities, providing quick, on-the-spot recognition of unlawful substances, thus enhancing the speed of law enforcement responses and improving border and public safety measures. For example, Statistics Canada, a governmental agency in Canada, reported in July 2024 that property and drug-related offenses had risen by 3% in 2023 – a 5% surge from 2022. As a result, the escalating occurrence of illicit drug activities is fueling the progression of the portable narcotics detector market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Portable Narcotics Detector Market?

Major players in the Portable Narcotics Detector Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Bruker Corporation

• OSI Systems Inc.

• Teledyne FLIR LLC

• Chemring Group PLC

• Rigaku Analytical Devices Inc.

• Nuctech Company Limited

• Rapiscan Systems Inc.

• Autoclear LLC

• MS Technologies Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Portable Narcotics Detector Market In The Future?

The portable narcotics detector market is seeing a trend among major companies to develop innovative equipment such as handheld analysers, in order to increase detection precision, portability and user-friendliness for law enforcement and security staff. Handheld analysers are understood as easily portable, small sized tools made for prompt on-site chemical analysis. They are used for identifying substances like drugs, explosives or potential hazards without the need for a lab. For example, in September 2023, Rigaku Corporation, a company based in Japan that specialises in manufacturing, introduced the CQL Narc-ID 1064 nm Raman analyzer. This handheld device is manufactured to quickly identify narcotics, precursor chemicals, and cutting agents even through see-through packaging. The device is a groundbreaking handheld Raman analyzer that swiftly recognises narcotics and chemicals through packaging using high-end detection algorithms, thereby improving the efficiency of law enforcement and public safety.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Portable Narcotics Detector Market

The portable narcotics detector market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) Portable Narcotics Detector, Gas Chromatography (GC) Portable Narcotics Detector, High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Portable Narcotics Detector, Other Types

2) By Application: Law Enforcement, Customs And Border Protection, Defense And Military, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Government Agencies, Commercial, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) Portable Narcotics Detector: Bench-Top Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) Portable Narcotics Detector, Handheld Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) Portable Narcotics Detector

2) By Gas Chromatography (GC) Portable Narcotics Detector: Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), Gas Chromatography-Flame Ionization Detector (GC-FID), Gas Chromatography-Electron Capture Detector (GC-ECD)

3) By High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Portable Narcotics Detector: Reversed-Phase High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Portable Narcotics Detector, Normal-Phase High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Portable Narcotics Detector, Ion-Exchange High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Portable Narcotics Detector

4) By Other Types: Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS), Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS), Terahertz Spectroscopy

Global Portable Narcotics Detector Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the portable narcotics detector global market. The region predicted with the fastest growth rate for the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report provides an overview of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

