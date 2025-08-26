The CURD Plan Unveiled: A Comprehensive Peace Framework Offering Dual Victory for Ukraine and Russia

In-A-Nut-Shell CURD Book

A boxed conflict needs an out-of-the-box solution. The current war only rewards escalation. The CURD Plan reimagines resolution—not as a win-loss, but as a mutual restoration.” — Doc Ngu

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Russo-Ukrainian war is stuck in the zero-sum mire, with no winner on the battlefield and no diplomatic breakthrough. The CURD Plan offers a new path — a comprehensive peace plan based on the novel concept of double victory, where the two warring sides mutually end the war by declaring their separate victory. The CURD Plan stands for the "Crimea-Ukraine-Russia-Donbas" peace plan, with "Donbas" representing all the Ukrainian mainland territories under Russian occupation.The CURD Plan starts with two Propositions:PROPOSITION 1 relates to Crimea. It advocates for Russia to annul its annexation and return the peninsula to Ukraine. As the sovereign owner, Ukraine will formulate a non-monetary and internationally recognized transaction of Crimea to Russia in exchange for reciprocal concessions for the post-war reconstruction.PROPOSITION 2 relates to the Ukrainian mainland territories under occupation (the "Donbas" ). It separates the concepts of land and people, with Ukraine regaining sovereignty over the land and Russia retaining sovereignty over the willing people. The Plan introduces an innovative concept called native residency, allowing separatists with Russian citizenship to remain in the "Donbas" with all the local rights of Ukrainian residents, thereby addressing their unique circumstances and the Russian leader's yearning to be for all Russians wherever they live.By accepting the general contour of the Propositions, one side can declare a unilateral stand-in-place ceasefire without consulting the other side, and thus putting intense international pressure on its opponent to do the same. With two unilateral ceasefires, an informal truce temporarily pauses the fighting to make room for the negotiation of the 18 Points of the CURD Plan.The first 4 Points codify the 2 Propositions. The next 14 Points describe the reciprocal concessions to address the military, economic, political, territorial, humanitarian, and other dimensions created by the war and re-establish them as opportunities for a new future. The concessions are not war reparations, since there is no victor nor vanquished under the CURD Plan.POINT 1: The Selling Of CrimeaUkraine shall willingly sell the Crimean Peninsula to Russia.POINT 2: The Purchase Of CrimeaRussia shall legally purchase the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.POINT 3: The Sovereignty Of Occupied TerritoriesUkraine and Russia shall recognize each other's sovereignty based on the pre-2014 border by withdrawing from all mainland occupations and rescinding all declared annexations.POINT 4: The Native Residency In Returned TerritoriesUkraine shall offer native residency to separatists who choose to remain in the returned territories.POINT 5: The Concurrent CeasefireUkraine and Russia shall formally cease military hostilities while the peace negotiation takes place. This formal ceasefire will replace the temporary truce.POINT 6: The Trials Of War CriminalsUkraine and Russia shall submit to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for investigation, prosecution, judgment, and appeal of war criminal cases, but shall retain the sentencing stage for themselves.POINT 7: The Release Of PrisonersUkraine and Russia shall release all military and civilian prisoners (dead or alive) and facilitate their repatriation.POINT 8: The Return Of The DisplacedRussia and Ukraine shall facilitate the return to Ukraine of the displaced (abductees, deportees, evacuees, refugees, exiles, transferees, and others) who had been moved out by will, necessity, or force from the occupied Ukrainian territories since 2014.POINT 9: The Rights Of Native Residents in UkraineUkraine shall codify into law the native residency eligibility, rights, and responsibilities.POINT 10: The Russian Native Residency in CrimeaRussia shall offer a native residency program to eligible Ukrainians who choose to stay in the Russia-purchased Crimean Peninsula.POINT 11: The Restoration Of Ukrainian-Crimean Economic TiesUkraine and Russia shall restore economic ties between the Ukrainian mainland and the Russia-purchased Crimean Peninsula, including the restoration of water and other utilities, and the establishment of a Russia-Crimea land corridor through Ukraine.POINT 12: The Tuzla Island Outpost ExceptionRussia shall return to Ukraine a patch of land on the tip of Tuzla Island in the Kerch Strait to keep the strait as an international body of water, facilitating Ukrainian maritime transit between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.POINT 13: The Joint Demining CorpRussia shall volunteer a contingent of demining soldiers to form a Joint Demining Corp with their Ukrainian counterparts.POINT 14: The Pipeline ConcessionsRussia shall assist Ukraine in fixing damaged pipelines and use such pipelines to deliver oil and gas to Europe and Ukraine.POINT 15: The Debt ConcessionsRussia shall forgive all past debts taken by Ukraine and assume new Ukrainian debts, including the purchase of Ukrainian reconstruction bonds, using its $300 billion in sovereign assets to be unfrozen by Western institutions.POINT 16: The Asset ConcessionsUkraine and Russia shall dismiss indemnification claims for destroyed and damaged assets, return all confiscated assets, and restrict the repatriation of profits from the assets during the reconstruction period.POINT 17: The Engaged NeutralityUkraine shall re-engage with Russia militarily, economically, and politically while strengthening its Western engagement.POINT 18: The Removal Of Worldwide SanctionsUkraine shall demand that the world progressively remove all sanctions imposed on Russia since the Crimean takeover.Each Point is a complex issue, and many have significant subordinate Clauses. The author of the CURD Plan has released an early abridged ebook version of the CURD Plan to detail each Point and Clause, with their rationale, benefits, and consequences of rejection that are different for Ukraine and Russia. By giving each side a piece of victory in each Point and Clause, the CURD Plan emerges as a bold and comprehensive framework that stops the war, leads toward permanent peace, and establishes a new neighborly relationship between Ukraine and Russia for present and future generations.ABOUT THE CURD PLAN:The CURD Plan ebook is available on the Amazon Kindle Store The CURD Plan website is curdplan.docngu.net for general information.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Doc Ngu writes about novel solutions to the world's most intractable conflicts. His first book, The PEIS Plan, offered a three-state, triple-win solution for the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. Follow Doc Ngu on words.docngu.net

