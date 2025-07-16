Comprehensive CURD Plan Aims to Resolve Russo-Ukrainian War with Double-Victory Approach

CURD Book Front Cover

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Russo-Ukrainian War persists without a clear resolution, renowned conflict resolution theorist Doc Ngu today announced the "Crimea-Ukraine-Russia-Donbas" (CURD) Plan, a groundbreaking peace framework designed to move beyond the current zero-sum stalemate. Detailed in an upcoming 500-page book, the CURD Plan aims for a "double-victory" outcome, allowing both Ukraine and Russia to achieve their core strategic objectives."The current discourse is trapped in a zero-sum mindset, assuming that a win for one side must be a loss for the other," says Doc Ngu. "The CURD Plan breaks this deadlock by creating a framework where both sides can achieve their fundamental needs, sign a joint peace treaty, and declare victory to their people. It's a pragmatic path toward a lasting peace that will foster stability, respect, and mutual prosperity between these two neighbors."The CURD Plan challenges conventional diplomacy with innovative, actionable proposals built on two foundational Propositions and expanded into 18 comprehensive Points. These Points provide rationales for both Ukraine and Russia to prioritize negotiation over continued conflict.Proposition 1 relates to Crimea. It advocates for Russia to annul its 2014 annexation and return the peninsula to Ukraine. As the sovereign owner, Ukraine will then formulate a non-monetary and internationally recognized transaction of Crimea to Russia in exchange for reciprocal concessions that will fund its post-war reconstruction and establish a new neighborly relationship between the two countries.Proposition 2 relates to the mainland territories occupied by the separatists. It separates the concepts of land and people, with Ukraine regaining sovereignty over the land and Russia retaining sovereignty over the willing residents in these areas. The Plan introduces an innovative concept called native residency, allowing them to remain in Ukraine with local rights while retaining Russian citizenship, thereby addressing their unique circumstances.The Plan outlines how, once either Ukraine or Russia independently accepts the principles of the Propositions, a unilateral ceasefire could be declared, triggering global pressure and self-interest for the other party to follow suit and begin negotiations on the 18 detailed Points.The first four Points codify the two Propositions. The remaining 14 Points detail the concessions required to achieve the "double-victory" outcome, such as: the trials of war criminals; the release of all prisoners; the return of the displaced; the rights of Ukrainians and Tatars in Crimea; the Ukrainian restoration of Crimean economic ties; the Kerch Strait navigation; the demining of old battlefields; the pipeline concessions; the debt concessions; the asset concessions; a military, economic and diplomatic innovative status for Ukraine called engaged neutrality; and the removal of worldwide sanctions for Russia. The concessions are not payments for the non-monetary transfer of Crimea, as they benefit both nations; they are not war reparations, since both sides will emerge with their own victory. What they do is usher in a new era of peace, respect, and prosperity between the two neighbors.The CURD Plan is the culmination of over four years of development, evolving from an earlier framework for the 2014 conflict to comprehensively address the current full-scale invasion, post-war reconstruction, and future relations.ABOUT THE BOOK:The CURD Book delves into the detailed rationales for each Proposition and Point, offering separate perspectives for Ukraine and Russia. It aims to encourage both countries to find their own merits for a ceasefire and negotiations for a lasting peace. The 500-page book, with a distinct writing style, also includes "My Story" chapters where Doc Ngu shares personal reflections on growing up during the Vietnam War, escaping as a refugee, and how these experiences relate to the war in Ukraine. The CURD Book is scheduled for release by the end of summer 2025.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Doc Ngu writes about novel solutions to the world's most intractable conflicts. His first book, The PEIS Plan, offered a three-state, triple-win solution for the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. He is currently working on his third book, exploring the RU-MAD strategy that aims to negate North Korea's nuclear advantage over nuclear-free South Korea, as well as the Taedong Gambit that seeks to transform North Korea into a prosperous nation.FOR JOURNALISTS AND POLICY-MAKERS:For general information, synopses of the Propositions and Points, or to register for publication notifications, please visit curdplan.docngu.net . Journalists, columnists, podcasters, pundits, and policy-makers are invited to request a complimentary advance copy of the manuscript to review this groundbreaking proposal via the website's Contact page.

