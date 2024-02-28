The PEIS Plan Can Stop the Gaza War and Resolve the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Once and for All
The PEIS Plan stands for the Palestine-Egypt-Israel-Sinai peace plan. It presents a viable three-state solution where all two-state solutions have failed.
The PEIS Plan uses the Family Pizza solution. When parents see their two children fighting over a pizza, instead of letting them argue who should have which piece, they just buy another pizza.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In one stroke, the PEIS Plan resolves three agonies of the Middle East: the drawn-out Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the unrelenting Gaza war between Israel and Hamas, and the Egyptian financial crisis. It then opens a vista of peace and prosperity across the whole region.
— Chapter 3 of the PEIS Book
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is deemed the most intractable in the world because two peoples, the Israelis and Palestinians, fight for the same piece of land - the West Bank. Every one-state or two-state solution that sliced and diced that piece of land over eight decades has failed. The PEIS Plan takes a different approach: It introduces a new land.
The PEIS Plan stands for the Palestinian-Egyptian-Israeli-Sinai peace plan. It proposes that Egyptians sell the insurgent-infected part of the Sinai Peninsula to the Palestinians and use the proceeds for its stalled economy. The Palestinians sell the West Bank to Israel and use the remittance to pay the Egyptians and build a New Palestinian state that combines its Sinai purchase with the Gaza Strip for a new country that is 50% bigger than Greater Israel, six times larger than the landlocked West Bank, contiguous from the Mediterranean Sea on the North to the Gulf of Aqaba on the South, free-standing with an unrestricted air space, and ample enough to welcome home the returning diaspora with homestead resettlement and additional land compensation.
Part of Jerusalem belongs to this new nation as its cultural capital. The Israelis buy the West Bank (minus the Jerusalem enclave) from the Palestinians and finally fulfill their immemorial yearning for the "Land of Israel" with Judaea and Samaria under full international recognition. There will be no expulsion of Palestinians out of the transferred West Bank: Those who choose to stay will have the New Palestinian citizenship and Israel's native residency - a special status that grants non-citizens all the local rights of a citizen.
The PEIS Plan was written before the October 2023 Hamas attack and the ensuing Israeli invasion of Gaza; however, its notion of integrating Gaza into New Palestine shows the path for resolving the war. Once the Israeli and Egyptian governments and the Palestinian Administration see the merits of the PEIS Plan, they will offer an alternative of nationhood, peace, and prosperity versus Hamas armed struggle ideology that only results in oppression, corruption, and lately, deaths and destruction. Hamas's strength is in the protection of the Gazan people, and once they lose it, they will be naked against the Israeli military and the New Palestinian security forces. They have a salvaging option: be part of the political future of New Palestine.
With Hamas on board the grander Israeli-Palestinian peace train, the war in Gaza will resolve itself through a parallel track of goodwill, leading to a ceasefire, the release of hostages and prisoners, the resumption of humanitarian aid, the return of the displaced, and a complete Israeli withdrawal. With Gaza being part of a New Palestine at peace with its neighbors, there is no point for Israel and Hamas to insist on hostilities.
The PEIS Plan is not cheap, and Israel will bear the ultimate cost of this three-way transaction. But will it be expensive? Every year, Israel spends over $20 billion on its military, and once in a while, there are flare-ups, such as the Gaza war, which is estimated to cost Israel $51 billion, not counting the loss of lives. Would some of this money be better used to secure peace and Judaea and Samaria forever? Egypt will receive a "down payment" and steady "mortgage payments" in the billions of dollars annually until the deal is paid off for the sale of northern and eastern Sinai, which are plagued by Islamic insurgents, Gazan refugees, and Hamas militants, and costing the Egyptian military assets and lives and Egyptian treasury millions year after year. Egypt will retain the best part of Sinai - the Suez Canal, the Red Sea Riviera, and the western and southern areas. Egypt is one of the most indebted countries in the world, has to sell national assets, and is seeking yet another string-attached IMF bailout. The PEIS Plan money is Egyptian own and free of interference; the best part is this money comes from Israel, its old nemesis and perennial regional competitor.
The PEIS Plan's groundbreaking three-state solution can succeed where others have failed because it gives the thing most dear to the stakeholders: to the Egyptians, the finance for its pharaonic ambitions; to the Palestinians, a viable country; and to the Israelis, peace and Greater Israel.
ABOUT THE BOOK
For more information about the PEIS Plan, please visit peisplan.docngu.net. The Plan's details are conveyed in a recently released book, "A Frog-In-The-Well Solution - The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: How the PEIS Plan will resolve this conflict once and for all", available in many formats and major online bookstores.
The book expands the PEIS Plan as a template between Israel and its other two neighbors, Lebanon and Syria. Israel may find itself in something it has never known since independence - at peace with all its neighbors. The book also argues that the cost of the PEIS Plan is not an expense but an investment for Israel: with the Palestinian issue off the table, Israel will be welcome in all Middle East countries and on the path of becoming a multi-dimensional economic power. The tenor of the region will change from aggrievances prone to radicalism to opportunities of prosperity, starting with the New Palestinian state.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Doc Ngu writes about novel solutions to some of the world's intractable conflicts. His first book is about the PEIS Plan. He is finishing the second book in the Frog-In-The-Well series, about a comprehensive peace plan that allows both sides of the Russo-Ukrainian war to declare their own victory. He is also working on his third book on the RU-MAD strategy that negates the nuclear advantage of a belligerent North Korea over nuclear-free South Korea, and the Taedong Gambit that makes North Korea a prosperous country.
Let PEIS be with you.
