Winxvideo AI v4.3 Introduces Next-Gen AI Vocal Remover and Expanded AV1/ProRes Support

Winxvideo AI v4.3 update

Winxvideo AI v4.3 debuts a next-gen AI Vocal Remover with high-fidelity vocal/instrumental isolation, plus expanded AV1 & ProRes support for modern workflows.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software today announced the release of Winxvideo AI v4.3, a milestone update centered on advanced audio and video intelligence. The release introduces a next-generation AI Vocal Remover that leverages deep neural networks for precise frequency separation, delivering high-fidelity isolation of vocals and instrumentals. Building on this core innovation, v4.3 also extends AV1 and ProRes codec support across key AI video tools and integrates AV1 encoding into both conversion and compression modules, providing versatile export options for streaming, archiving, and professional post-production.

By integrating these targeted upgrades into its comprehensive suite of video and audio tools—including AI video upscaling, image enhancement, audio suppression, video conversion, compression, downloading, screen recording, and editing—Winxvideo AI v4.3 has been transformed into a single, unified platform that empowers video producers, audio engineers, media managers, professional editors, and multimedia enthusiasts to work more efficiently across all media projects, maximizing both creative output and workflow efficiency.

What’s New in V4.3

AI Vocal Remover: Professional-Grade Audio Isolation

At the core of v4.3 is a re-engineered Vocal Remover within the Audio AI suite. Leveraging advanced deep learning models trained on diverse frequency patterns, the tool delivers high-fidelity separation of vocals and instrumentals, enabling clean acapella extraction or precise vocal suppression in seconds.

This capability addresses a wide spectrum of production needs:

• Remove vocals to produce clean instrumental tracks for karaoke, dubbing, or background scoring.

• Isolate vocals for acapella creation, remixing, or forensic audio analysis.

For audio-only workflows, exports are available in industry-standard sound formats. For video projects, this tool additionally supports AV1 encoding for storage-efficient delivery and ProRes export for fidelity-critical post-production pipelines.

Codec and Workflow Enhancement across Converter/ Compressor/ Downloader Modules

Beyond audio enhancement, v4.3 reinforces its video and media management capabilities:

• Broader AV1/ProRes Support Across Video AI Tools– The flagship modules Super Resolution, Frame Interpolation, and Stabilization now offer direct AV1 and ProRes output options. This gives creators the choice of maximum efficiency with AV1 or editing-grade quality with ProRes, delivering smaller yet sharper video files without compromising downstream workflows.

• Unified AV1 Integration in Converter & Compressor – The AV1 codec is now available in both Video Converter and Compressor modules. Alongside HEVC (H.265) and H.264, users can now encode, transcode, and compress video-using AV1 for the best balance between compression ratio and visual quality, providing users with more flexibility to optimize storage, distribution, and playback compatibility.

• Enhanced Downloader –Version 4.3 introduces a new option to download entire playlists at once, simplifying media acquisition for content creators.

Image AI: Accurate DPI Metadata for Reliable Design and Print

Version 4.3 also ensures export PNGs carry accurate DPI metadata, delivering consistent physical dimensions across screens, design software, and printed output. Designers, publishers, and print professionals can now achieve predictable results with every export, streamlining workflows and preserving visual fidelity.

Pricing and Availability

Winxvideo AI v4.3 is available now as a free upgrade for existing customers. New users can access a fully functional trial at https://www.winxdvd.com/winxvideo-ai/?ttref-2508-wbd-wxv-zxh-enpr.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/.

