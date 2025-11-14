WinX DVD Ripper Platinum Unveils Major Upgrade with New iPhone 17 Profiles and Enhanced Stability

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum v

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum unveils a major upgrade with iPhone 17 profiles, improved performance, and auto A/V sync for flawless holiday movie playback.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, a veteran DVD and AI video software developer with over 19 years of expertise, today announced a significant update to its flagship product, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum v8.22.4. The new release arrives just in time for the peak holiday movie season, introducing crucial new features focused on future-proofing playback compatibility, bolstering its industry-leading DVD analysis kernel, and perfecting audio-video synchronization for a flawless digital backup experience.

The updated version is now available worldwide at: https://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-ripper-platinum/

The upgrade arrives at a perfect moment: as families gear up for Thanksgiving reunions and cozy winter holidays, demand surges for convenient ways to watch physical DVD collections on modern devices. The newly enhanced WinX DVD Ripper Platinum ensures that every classic movie night—from holiday favorites to personal home-recorded memories—plays smoothly, securely, and in the highest possible quality across today’s digital screens.

Major Enhancements in V8.22.4

The new update introduces several highly anticipated improvements focused on device compatibility playback accuracy.

1. New Output Profiles for iPhone 17 Series: As users transition to the newest Apple hardware this holiday season, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum now includes optimized output profiles for iPhone 17, 17 Plus, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. These new presets ensure ideal balance between file size, speed, and picture quality, eliminating compatibility concerns for users who want their DVD movies ready for travel, family visits, and streaming on the latest iOS devices. With already 350+ readymade profiles, this new addition further solidifies its position as the go-to solution for device-specific conversions.

2. Updated DVD Analysis Kernel: Reflecting Digiarty’s commitment to maintaining its “rip any DVD” reputation, this update significantly strengthens the software’s core processing engine. The enhanced analysis kernel has been continuously adapted to the latest and most challenging DVD structures, ensuring smoother handling of new releases, 99-title DVDs, regional discs, and non-standard or complicated structures. Users can rely on maximum compatibility and stability, whether ripping a brand-new holiday sale title or a years-old studio classic.

3. Auto A/V Sync Correction: This optimization automatically detects and corrects common audio delays that occur when discs are scratched, poorly authored, or interlaced. It reduces user intervention and ensures a frustration-free experience, delivering movies exactly as intended-clean and fully synchronized from start to finish.

4. Apart from the above enhancements, the latest version has also undergone several performance improvements and bug fixes to elevate the overall ripping stability.

Built on 19 years of ripper experience, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum offers a comprehensive suite of features that go far beyond simple format conversion:

• Rip DVD to MP4, MOV, AVI, WMV, H264, HEVC, MP3, and other essential formats, all tailored for iPhone, iPad, Android, and home media servers-ensuring optimized playback without manual configuration.

• Create exact 1:1 copy of DVD to ISO image, Video_TS folder, or MPEG2 file for long-term archival and backup, saving DVD to your hard drive or NAS while retaining all or selected video, audio, and subtitle tracks.

• Support for every type of DVD-new releases, regional discs, 99-title DVDs, damaged or unplayable discs, and home-authoring recordings.

• Achieve 47× real-time faster performance, powered by full GPU acceleration (Intel, NVIDIA, AMD), enabling users to convert feature-length movies in minutes while preserving maximum image quality.

• Built-in DVD editing tools to cut, trim, crop video, and select, disable, or add subtitles (hardcoded or soft), and customize video parameters such as resolution, codec, and frame rate.

With 3.6 million DVD conversions processed yearly, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum remains one of the most trusted solutions for users who want a dependable, long-term backup of their movie libraries—especially during seasonal spikes in TV marathons and family entertainment.

Pricing and Availability

To celebrate the update and the upcoming holiday season, Digiarty Software is offering limited-time Black Friday discounts. The single-product price of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is now $59.95 (15% off), reduced from $65.95. For users seeking the full AI-enhanced DVD and video solution, the WinX Media Master Bundle offers the best value with a massive 55% off discount. Originally $218.80, the bundle is now available for just $99.95, with lifetime free upgrades and a 30-day unconditional money-back guarantee.

The updated version and all holiday offers are available immediately at: https://www.winxdvd.com/buy.htm?ttref=2511-wbd-wxv-bl-enpr

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, MacXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, AI enhancement, video transcoding, editing, iPhone management, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/.



Legal Disclaimer:

