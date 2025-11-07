Aiarty Image Enhancer 3.5 to Launch Soon: Adds Strength Control, Color Correction, and RTX 50 TensorRT Optimization

Aiarty Image Enhancer

The upcoming version boosts image enhancement flexibility, accelerates AI performance, and delivers more natural, vivid visual results.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty today announced that Aiarty Image Enhancer version 3.5 for Windows and macOS is set to launch soon, marking a major step forward in AI-powered image processing. The upcoming update will introduce a Strength slider for fine-tuning enhancement intensity, Color correction tools for precise tonal adjustments, and optimized TensorRT support for NVIDIA RTX 50 GPUs, enabling faster performance and higher-quality output. With improved model loading speed and enhanced stability, Aiarty Image Enhancer 3.5 aims to empower users to achieve professional-grade image clarity with greater efficiency and creative flexibility.

Built on advanced AI super-resolution, deblurring, denoising, and face restoration technologies, Aiarty Image Enhancer intelligently upscales images, recovers lost details, and enhances textures while maintaining natural tones. It supports batch enhancement and upscaling up to 32K resolution, providing photographers, designers, and content creators with a one-stop solution to produce crisp, detailed, and true-to-life images without complex manual editing.

Key Features Coming in Version 3.5

Super Resolution Strength Slider for Optimal Balance: The new Strength slider allows users to precisely control the intensity of the AI model's enhancement and sharpening effects. This solves the long-standing challenge of "over-sharpening." Photographers can now easily dial in the perfect amount of detail recovery to achieve the best balance between enhanced image quality and a natural, artifact-free appearance.

Integrated Color Correction for Vivid Results: Enhancement will be a one-stop process with the addition of a built-in Color Correction feature. Users can fine-tune critical parameters such as Color Temperature, Tint, Exposure, Contrast, and Saturation to refine tones and boost visual impact. This tool allows users to achieve stunning, vivid results directly within the Aiarty workflow, without the need for additional editing software.

Native RTX 50 TensorRT Optimization: Version 3.5 will introduce deep optimization and native support for the next-generation NVIDIA RTX 50 GPUs leveraging TensorRT. This crucial integration unlocks unparalleled AI computing power, offering RTX 50 owners a dramatically more efficient and accelerated image processing experience.

Optimized for Apple Silicon: For macOS users, Aiarty Image Enhancer 3.5 is fully optimized and perfectly compatible with the latest Apple M5 chip, ensuring users on the newest MacBook Pro receive the fastest, most stable AI performance right out of the box.

Faster Model Loading for Quicker Workflows: A major efficiency gain has been achieved in internal testing through improved model loading speeds. Testing on an i7-13700K CPU demonstrated a saving of approximately 12 seconds on the first inference when Face Restoration is enabled. This significant reduction in initial processing time ensures a snappier, more responsive start to any enhancement project.

Stability Improvements: The upcoming release also addresses potential crashes during RTX 50 GPU inference and fixes internal computation errors that could occur on certain AMD CPUs, ensuring more stable performance across a wider range of systems.

"Version 3.5 is a significant milestone," said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. "By giving users precise control over the enhancement intensity and integrating essential color tools, we’re bridging the gap between automated enhancement and professional editing. Coupled with deep performance optimization for hardware like the RTX 50, we are dedicated to providing all our users with the fastest, smartest, and most controllable image enhancement tool on the market."

Pricing and Availability

Aiarty Image Enhancer version 3.5 will be available soon for Windows and macOS users. Once the new version is released, existing users will be able to update directly within the application. New users can download the software and explore its full features at: www.aiarty.com/ai-image-enhancer/

Aiarty offers two flexible licensing options: a Standard License priced at $75.00 per year (originally $85.00), and a Lifetime License available for a one-time payment of $99.00 (a 36% discount from $155.00). Both plans include access to all features, free software updates during their respective terms, and are valid for use on up to three devices.

Each license also includes the following bonus gifts:

A free license for the All-in-One Video Toolkit (for video conversion, compression, editing, and recording).

A free license for Aiarty Image Matting (for automatic background removal and replacement).

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.aiarty.com/



Legal Disclaimer:

