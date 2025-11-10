Aiarty Announces Major AI Software Upgrades with Smarter Controls, HDR Video, and Next-Gen GPU Optimization

Aiarty Flagship Products Upgrades

Aiarty releases major updates to Video Enhancer, Image Enhancer, and Image Matting, adding smarter AI controls, HDR conversion, and next-gen GPU support.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty, a leading AI creative software company, today announced major updates to its flagship products: Aiarty Video Enhancer, Aiarty Image Enhancer, and Aiarty Image Matting. The updates focus on giving creators greater control, faster performance, and smarter AI processing, fully optimized for NVIDIA RTX 50 GPUs and TensorRT.

With this release, Aiarty enhances the core capabilities of each product to better meet creators’ needs. Aiarty Video Enhancer V3.0 now offers intelligent SDR-to-HDR conversion, adjustable enhancement intensity with the Strength Slider, and Step Mode processing, enabling sharper, more lifelike footage while optimizing VRAM usage. Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.5 combines advanced upscaling with fine control over detail and sharpness, along with a new Color Correction module for precise tone and color adjustments. Aiarty Image Matting V2.6 introduces a High-Precision mode and deep GPU optimizations for image matting, delivering cleaner edges and smoother subject transitions for complex cutouts.

Let’s take a closer look at the key updates of each product:

Aiarty Video Enhancer V3.0: Smarter Upscaling and HDR Conversion

Built for modern video editors and content creators, Aiarty Video Enhancer V3.0 expands its toolkit with a range of intelligent upgrades that enhance visual quality, improve workflow control, and optimize performance for the latest GPU hardware.

Intelligent SDR to HDR Conversion

Video creators often face challenges with SDR footage, including limited dynamic range and flat colors. Aiarty Video Enhancer V3.0 addresses this with intelligent SDR-to-HDR conversion, transforming 8-bit SDR clips into HDR 10-bit video. The result is smoother tonal gradients, richer contrast, and more lifelike colors, especially impactful when paired with the software’s built-in color adjustment tools.

Adjustable Enhancement Intensity

The newly added Strength Slider gives editors direct control over enhancement intensity, allowing precise adjustments of detail recovery and sharpness for every clip. This intuitive feature ensures users can balance clarity and naturalness to match their creative goals, whether enhancing cinematic footage or restoring vintage videos.

Smarter Step Mode for High-Resolution Projects

The introduction of Step Mode divides videos into smaller inference segments, reducing VRAM consumption and improving stability during processing. This makes it easier to handle demanding 4K workflows without crashes or slowdowns, while Turbo Mode remains available for users who prioritize speed and real-time editing efficiency.

Stability and Performance Fixes

Version 3.0 also delivers multiple bug fixes and performance enhancements, ensuring stable audio processing and smoother exports on NVIDIA RTX 50 GPUs. These refinements provide a more reliable and consistent editing experience across diverse hardware setups, streamlining high-quality video enhancement from start to finish.

Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.5: Fine Control Over Image Quality and Color

Continuing Aiarty’s mission to combine intelligent automation with creative flexibility, Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.5 introduces new tools that give users deeper control over visual style and processing precision while delivering faster and smoother performance.

Precise Control Over Enhancement Intensity

Modern photographers and content creators often struggle to find the right balance between sharpness and natural look when enhancing images. In respond to this need, Aiarty Image Enhancer V3.5 introduces a Strength Slider, allowing users to adjust AI enhancement intensity and sharpening levels. This means users can achieve crisp details without sacrificing realism, whether for portraits, product photography, or landscape shots.

Integrated Color Correction for a Streamlined Workflow

Aiarty Image Enhancer introduces a new Color Correction module, giving creators full control to adjust temperature, tone, exposure, contrast, and saturation directly within the AI workflow. This enhancement not only streamlines the editing process but also ensures consistently vibrant and visually striking results, eliminating the need for external color adjustments.

Accelerated Performance with RTX 50 and TensorRT Optimization

Under the hood, Aiarty Image Enhancer v3.5 leverages RTX 50 GPU and TensorRT optimization to dramatically boost inference speed and overall processing efficiency. Initial model loading is now significantly faster, saving up to 12 seconds when processing images with detected faces on an Intel i7-13700K.

Improved Stability and System Compatibility

Besides, version 3.5 also includes targeted fixes for potential crash issues during inference on RTX 50 series GPUs and internal computation errors on certain AMD CPUs, ensuring a more reliable, stable, and seamless image processing experience for creators.

Aiarty Image Matting V2.6: High-Precision Background Removal

For creators focused on precise cutouts and composite accuracy, Aiarty Image Matting V2.6 delivers a smarter and more stable workflow. The update focuses on refining edge quality, improving GPU performance, and enhancing compatibility for professionals who demand pixel-level accuracy.

High-Precision Mode for Flawless Cutouts

For creators working on complex cutouts, clean edges and accurate matting are critical. Aiarty Image Matting V2.6 now offers a High-Precision mode for image matting, designed to deliver sharper separations and smoother subject transitions. This is especially valuable for e-commerce images, portraits, and compositing work where edge quality can make or break the final result.

GPU Optimization and Enhanced Stability

The update also introduces deep optimization for NVIDIA RTX 50 GPUs, unlocking faster processing speeds and more stable performance even on the most demanding projects, enabling creators to handle high-resolution and complex image tasks with greater efficiency and confidence. Previous issues with brush crashes on certain AMD graphics cards have been fixed, ensuring reliability across a wider range of hardware.

Next-Gen Performance for Creative Professionals

“With this release, we aimed to give creators real control over their visuals while leveraging the full power of next-generation GPUs,” said Jack Han, CEO of Aiarty. “From AI image enhancement and precise background matting to SDR-to-HDR video transformation, every improvement in this update is designed to boost speed, accuracy, and creative efficiency, helping professionals and enthusiasts alike achieve truly production-grade results with less effort.”

Pricing and Availability

The upgraded Aiarty suite is available for both Windows and macOS, offering lifetime access through a single one-time purchase, no subscriptions or recurring payments required. Each product delivers significant new capabilities while maintaining Aiarty’s commitment to accessible, professional-grade AI tools for creators worldwide.

All updated versions are now available for download on the official Aiarty website, with existing users able to upgrade directly within the software. Explore the new Aiarty suite at https://www.aiarty.com/?ttref=w4bd-aiverele-ww2511-enpr

Aiarty Video Enhancer – now $165 (originally $235): A complete AI solution for video enhancement, it upscales, denoises, deblurs, interpolates frames, and refines audio in real time, ideal for restoring or upgrading footage to cinematic quality.

Aiarty Image Enhancer – now $99 (originally $155): Powered by next-generation generative AI, it intelligently upscales, deblurs, denoises, and restores photos with remarkable detail and natural tones.

Aiarty Image Matting – now $75 (originally $109): Tailored for precision background removal and alpha matting, it ensures clean, transparent edges perfect for e-commerce, portrait, and creative workflows.

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.aiarty.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.