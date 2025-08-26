Payroll Vault Expands Into Kansas City

Accountant Purchases Franchise in State’s Large Metro Area

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payroll Vault , the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has recently expanded with its first franchise in Kansas City with a local accountant/entrepreneur as its newest franchisee.Entrepreneur Michael Tyll, whose family resides in Leavenworth, is an experienced public accountant in a range of financial services, such as tax law, investment taxes, wealth advising and employee benefit plan audits. As a strong customer-centric professional, he has earned an MBA and bachelor’s degree in accounting at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth. His expertise provides him with a broader understanding of compliance and regulatory requirements for small to mid-size businesses.“My goal is to serve this region by being a trusted payroll and workforce partner for small and mid-sized businesses,” said Tyll, whose franchise will serve the business community in Fort Leavenworth, Leavenworth, Lansing and Kansas City (Kansas). “I want to make life easier for business owners so they can focus on what they do best—growing their companies—while knowing their payroll is handled professionally and personally. I also hope to bring a level of responsiveness and service that larger providers often can’t match, allowing me to build long-term relationships that help strengthen our local economy.”As an entrepreneur, Tyll appreciates the franchise’s fully remote operating systems with technical monitoring to support continuous operations, without the need for investment in real estate. Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture, and support for women entrepreneurs.“Payroll Vault continues to help small and medium-size businesses in every community by tapping the expertise of entrepreneurial-minded financial services professionals across the country,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s President Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we prepare franchisors and franchisees so they can realize their own legacy.”Tyll said owning a Payroll Vault franchise allows him to combine his expertise with a genuine desire to contribute–offering not just a service, but a relationship built on trust and local commitment.“What really stood out to me about Payroll Vault was the company’s focus on personalized, local service—something that’s often missing from larger payroll providers,” Tyll said. “As someone with a background in public accounting and tax, I know how valuable it is for business owners to have a partner they can actually reach and rely on. Payroll Vault isn’t just a software platform; it’s a people-first approach to payroll.“I was also drawn to the company’s commitment to innovation and compliance. Their focus on staying ahead of evolving payroll laws and regulations really aligned with my own standards for professionalism and accuracy. It felt like a great fit—both in terms of values and the level of support they offer franchise owners to succeed in their communities.”As a new parent, Tyll added that he has a new perspective on balance, responsibility and what really matters.“It’s also made me even more committed to building something meaningful here in the community—not just for clients, but for my family too.”Payroll Vault AdvantageMore Revenue Streams, Less Risk: Payroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The premier payroll franchise offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. For franchisees, the award-winning concept provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis.Continuous, Ongoing Support: As part of ongoing support, franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.Quick-Start Program for Onboarding Clients: To ensure franchisees are up and running within 90 days, Payroll Vault provides a three-day owners training program that kicks off continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.If you are a business owner that would like to connect with Mike, you can reach him via email at mike.tyll@payrollvault.com.If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.###About Payroll VaultPayroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting them with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

