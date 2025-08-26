The Salem Pain Clinic in Canada Provides Effective Steroid-free or Steroid Injection Therapy for Pain; Per New Research

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

The Salem Pain Clinic Offers Precision Pain Management Using Steroid or Steroid-Free Injection Therapies; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Each patient's pain is unique, and so is our approach; hence, we provide steroid or steroid-free therapies to restore comfort, mobility, and quality of life” — Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada, patients receive more than just temporary relief; they gain access to expertly guided therapies grounded in the latest science and delivered with personalized care. The clinic offers specialized services, including steroid injections and other advanced options without steroids, so patients can receive a customized and careful way to manage their pain.Steroid injections have long been used in managing inflammation-related pain conditions such as arthritis, spinal joint dysfunction, bursitis, and tendonitis. The Salem Pain Clinic uses state-of-the-art ultrasound guidance to deliver corticosteroid medication precisely to the affected area. This precision maximizes pain relief while minimizing systemic exposure. The pain physician has exceptional skills in determining the appropriateness of steroid therapy and aligning each treatment with the patient's overall health profile. For many individuals, steroid injections provide rapid inflammation control, improved function, and quality of life restoration.However, not every patient is a candidate for steroid use. Some patients have conditions, such as sickle cell disease, autoimmune disorders, recent infections, compromised immune systems, endocrine disorders, and retina surgery that make corticosteroids counterproductive. This is why the Salem Pain Clinic is a leader in providing steroid-free injection options, including magnesium injections. These treatments provide a safe and effective alternative for managing musculoskeletal and joint pain, without the risk of steroid-induced adverse effects.The clinic’s medical director, Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade , recently published peer-reviewed research demonstrating the efficacy of magnesium injection therapy in chronic pain patients. The study, featured in the SVOA Medical Research journal , showed that magnesium injection provided the same degree of pain relief and functional improvement as steroid injections, but without the complications often seen in high-risk patients. The results speak to the future of pain management, one that is safer, more inclusive, and more personalized.Indeed, the Salem Pain Clinic is at the forefront of integrative, evidence-informed pain care. It provides a wide range of proven injection treatments designed for each person's specific health needs, whether they need quick relief from inflammation with steroid injections or prefer steroid-free options because of health issues or long-term conditions. The clinic’s dual expertise in both traditional and emerging injection techniques allows it to serve diverse populations—from athletes to elderly patients to individuals with rare chronic illnesses—each receiving the same high standard of precision and compassion.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Cuba, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.ReferenceBamgbade OA, Allen AM, Bamgbade DO, Tase NE, Donyagardrad H, Bada BE, Motshana T, Chorna O, Chansa M, Gitonga GG, Khanyile TM, Manuel B, Remwa R, Irakoze A. Periarticular Magnesium Injection Therapy Provides Pain Relief and Enables Steroid Avoidance in Sickle Cell Arthropathy Patients. SVOA Medical Research 2025, 3:3, 84-91.

