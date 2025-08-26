When God Works Incognito Illuminates a Life of Faith, Ministry, and God’s Quiet Providence

When God Works Incognito: Thoughts & Memories of My Life & Lifetime

Fred Beck’s compelling memoir joins the 2025 Manila International Book Fair, inspiring readers with stories of service, struggle, and unseen grace.

In When God Works Incognito: Thoughts & Memories of My Life & Lifetime , author and missionary Fred Beck offers a moving tapestry of personal stories and ministry experiences that reflect a lifetime of faith in action. The book, told through fast-paced vignettes, reveals the spiritual transformation of a young man who answered the call to pastoral service, then to global missions, and later to active volunteer ministry during retirement.The first section introduces readers to Beck's upbringing, education, and early ministry in the U.S., while the remainder transports them to his and his wife Linda's thirty-three years of missionary work across Indonesia, India, and surrounding regions. Readers are drawn into stories of church planting, evangelism, leadership development, and the beauty and complexity of cross-cultural faith work. Through it all, the narrative points to the quiet, often unseen hand of God—working incognito—to shape lives and communities.Fred Beck's life embodies dedication, humility, and obedience to God's call, making this memoir a rich source of encouragement for believers of all ages. More than a missionary account, When God Works Incognito is a testament to God's faithfulness in every season of life.This inspiring title will be featured at the Manila International Book Fair 2025, held from September 10–14 at the SMX Convention Center Manila—introducing Beck's remarkable journey to an international audience.When God Works Incognito is available now on Amazon and other leading online bookstores.

