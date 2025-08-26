Road Closures in Lincoln

Per Matt the Lincoln constable: Lincoln gap rd going to continue to be closed Monday 25th through Friday 29th from 7am to 4pm detour roads are geary rd and south Lincoln rd Dana Burke Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster, VT 05158 (802) 722-4600

