Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,502 in the last 365 days.

Road Closures in Lincoln

Per Matt the Lincoln constable:

Lincoln gap rd going to continue to be closed Monday 25th through Friday 29th from 7am to 4pm

detour roads are geary rd and south Lincoln rd

 

 

Dana Burke

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Road Closures in Lincoln

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more