Kadim Al Sahir Enchants Jeddah Fans at 'Abadi Al-Johar Arena' as Part of Jeddah Season Concerts

Kadim Al Sahir captivates the crowd at Abadi Al-Johar Arena during Jeddah Season. The “Caesar of Arabic Song” lights up Jeddah with an unforgettable night of music

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “Caesar of Arabic Song,” artist Kadim Al Sahir, delivered an exceptional concert on Thursday evening, August 21, at Abadi Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah. The event was held as part of the Jeddah Season concerts program, organized by Benchmark Company.The concert witnessed a massive turnout of audiences of all ages, filling the venue with an atmosphere of passion and musical delight. Al Sahir performed a selection of his most famous songs, with the crowd enthusiastically singing along, reflecting his deep place in the hearts of his fans.The Caesar expressed his great admiration for the Jeddah audience, stressing his commitment to fulfilling their song requests despite the difficulty of performing some pieces live on stage. Nevertheless, he insisted on presenting them in response to their wishes.Al Sahir also praised the excellent organization and impressive preparations at Abadi Al-Johar Arena, expressing his joy at this direct encounter with his Saudi audience during Jeddah Season, which has become a major platform for arts and culture.With this concert, Kadim Al Sahir added another unforgettable night of authentic music to the memory of Jeddah Season, reaffirming that music always has the power to bring together people of all generations in a timeless moment of joy and art.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.