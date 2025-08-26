retailcloud Expands OnTour with FanVista and RFID for Live Event Commerce

Trusted by United Center and MSG, retailcloud’s OnTour now expands with FanVista Click & Collect and RFID checkout for live event commerce.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- retailcloud, a venue commerce platform trusted by professional sports and live entertainment venues across North America, today announced the expanded release of its OnTour solution, a mobile-first POS platform built for concerts, multi-day festivals, and touring events.

OnTour delivers the full suite of features merch teams expect, from automated settlements to detailed reporting, while adding next-generation capabilities like FanVista Click & Collect pre-ordering and RFID-powered checkout. This gives operators faster throughput, cleaner settlements, and new ways to boost per-cap revenue.

Already deployed at marquee venues including the United Center in Chicago and MSG Entertainment properties, OnTour is proving its value as a trusted platform for large-scale live entertainment.

“Tours and festivals can no longer afford to treat merch as a side hustle,” said Rupak Anto, President and CTO at retailcloud. “OnTour redefines live event commerce by giving operators one system for merch, concessions, and fan engagement, transforming every stop into a connected experience.”

Key Features of OnTour

- FanVista Advance Ordering & Click & Collect: Fans pre-order merch for pickup at the show, reducing lines and boosting revenue.

- RFID Inventory & Checkout: Real-time tracking from load-in to load-out, plus faster multi-item scan checkout.

- Mobile-First Deployment: Tablets, handhelds, kiosks, and pop-up stations set up in minutes.

- Unified Sales Channels: Merch, concessions, and retail integrated into single reporting and settlement flows.

About retailcloud

retailcloud is a full-stack infrastructure platform powering live venue commerce across sports, entertainment, parks, and cultural attractions. Its modular system unifies POS, inventory, RFID, kiosks, mobile ordering, loyalty, and suite management into a single operational platform, purpose-built for high-volume, multi-format environments. Learn more at www.retailcloud.com

