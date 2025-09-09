retailcloud and Yellow Dog Partner on Two-Way Integration to Deliver Flexibility Across Pro Sports Venues

Collaboration combines Yellow Dog’s ingredient-level tracking with retailcloud’s fan commerce infrastructure, giving operators the best of both worlds.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- retailcloud, the full-stack commerce infrastructure platform trusted by nearly 70 professional sports franchises — including 10 added in the last 60 days — today announced a new two-way integration with Yellow Dog, a leading inventory and reporting suite

.

This partnership is designed to give operators choice without compromise, delivering value in both directions:

For retailcloud venues: access to Yellow Dog’s robust ingredient and recipe-level tracking, enabling more precise food & beverage operations.

For Yellow Dog venues: seamless connectivity into retailcloud’s broader infrastructure — spanning POS, RFID, Suite Spot (premium seating), FanVista (mobile ordering), Xtend (SMS engagement), Amazon JWO (Just Walk Out), and more than 100 enterprise integrations including Oracle and Salesforce.

By combining the strengths of both platforms, operators gain a connected view of inventory, sales, loyalty, and fan engagement — all in real time, all in one infrastructure layer.

“Flexibility is at the heart of everything we build,” said Ryan Colaco, Chief Product Officer at retailcloud. “Together with Yellow Dog, we’re giving teams the ability to run the tools they prefer, while ensuring all of that data connects into a unified system. The result is faster decisions, cleaner operations, and more time to focus on the fan experience.”

About retailcloud

retailcloud is the leading end-to-end venue commerce platform, providing professional sports teams and live event venues with connected infrastructure across POS, RFID inventory, loyalty, premium seating, and mobile ordering. Trusted by nearly 70 professional franchises — with 10 added in the last 60 days — retailcloud enables operators to drive higher per-cap revenue and unlock real-time insights across every fan touchpoint. Learn more at www.retailcloud.com.

About Yellow Dog

Yellow Dog Software delivers comprehensive inventory management and reporting solutions for retail and F&B operators, including ingredient- and recipe-level tracking. Designed to simplify reconciliation and empower smarter decision-making, Yellow Dog is trusted by venues nationwide for its ease of use and advanced reporting capabilities. Learn more at www.yellowdogsoftware.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.