Lumen Field Unifies Frictionless and Traditional Retail Under One Platform with retailcloud

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders FC, and Seattle Reign FC, has modernized its retail operations by deploying retailcloud across the stadium’s merchandise stores. This offseason, Lumen achieved a major milestone by integrating its Amazon Just Walk Out store into retailcloud’s commerce platform, allowing sales, inventory, and settlements from frictionless checkout to flow seamlessly into Console, alongside 65 new retailcloud terminals deployed throughout the stadium.

The integration brings all Lumen Field retail sales into retailcloud’s Console, the centralized hub for sales reporting and inventory management. This provides operators with real-time visibility into stock and sales across every channel, eliminates siloed reporting, and streamlines settlement and reconciliation across both traditional and frictionless environments.

“Running retail at Lumen Field’s scale demands infrastructure, not just a point of sale,” said Ryan Colaco, Chief Product Officer at retailcloud. “By bringing the Just Walk Out Technology experience into the same system as more than 65 traditional terminals, Lumen Field now has a single source of truth for sales and inventory. That unified view gives operators tighter control, faster decision-making, and a more consistent fan experience.”

For operators, the move consolidates all retail touchpoints into one platform, reducing manual labor, improving accuracy, and providing data-driven insights that enable smarter execution. For fans, it creates a seamless game-day shopping experience, whether they check out traditionally or through frictionless technology.

This deployment reflects a broader shift across professional sports venues toward investing in integrated commerce infrastructure that combines modern fan experiences with the operational systems required to scale efficiently.



retailcloud is a full-suite venue commerce platform serving more than 1,000 businesses and 50 professional sports franchises. Its solutions include POS, RFID inventory, mobile ordering, loyalty, suite and premium seating, and analytics, supporting merchandise, concession, and fan engagement operations in stadiums, arenas, and live-event venues.

