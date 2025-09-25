PGA Tour completes first season using retailcloud POS across 17 Fan Shops

retailcloud powered POS at 17 PGA Tour Fan Shops, delivering faster lines, record sales, and real-time visibility for operators.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- retailcloud announced the completion of its first season as the official merchandise point of sale provider for 17 PGA Tour Fan Shops. The rollout supported week-to-week tournament operations with portable devices, centralized reporting, and real-time inventory visibility. This ensured fans could shop quickly and operators had the tools to manage inventory across changing tournament footprints.

“This season marked our first year using retailcloud as the point of sale system across our 17 merchandise Fan Shops on the PGA Tour. The transition was seamless, with staff and volunteers quickly adapting to the user-friendly devices. On-site event support provided by retailcloud was outstanding and ensured smooth operations throughout the season. Overall, the partnership delivered a highly successful rollout, and we are excited to build on this momentum heading into the 2026 season,” said Patrick Velasquez, Senior Manager, Tournament Merchandise Operations at the PGA Tour.

Operational Highlights

- Seamless tournament operations with rapid onboarding for staff, on-site event support, and a portable design built for weekly build-outs and tear-downs



- Real-time visibility through centralized reporting and inventory controls across tents, clubhouses, and pop-ups



- Scalable infrastructure that supported thousands of transactions during peak periods, helping Fan Shops achieve record-breaking merchandise sales at select tournaments



“Tournament retail is unique because the footprint changes every week,” said Sean Ryan, Chief Operating Officer at retailcloud. “Our focus was on providing reliable technology, fast training, and real-time data so staff and volunteers could serve fans efficiently. The platform seamlessly supported thousands of transactions during peak periods, ensuring fans enjoyed a smooth shopping experience. Our goal is to continue elevating that experience with every tournament we support.”

Partnership Scope

- Full-season coverage across 17 PGA Tour Fan Shops



- Support at major tournaments including WM Phoenix Open, The Players Championship, FedEx St. Jude Championship, and the Tour Championship



- Consistent fan experience delivered through integrated workflows for faster transactions and reliable service at every event



About retailcloud

retailcloud is a venue commerce platform that unifies point of sale, inventory, RFID, loyalty, and analytics for live events and professional sports. The company supports more than 70 venues and teams across major leagues and large-scale events, helping operators move fans through lines faster while giving managers real-time data to improve sales, staffing, and inventory decisions. Learn more at retailcloud.com.



