When Poetry Finds the Poet: A Life’s Worth of Verses in One Soulful Collection

GIFTS

Robert D. Grappel’s Gifts to be Featured at the Manila International Book Fair 2025

In a world that often rushes past moments of stillness, " Gifts " by Robert D. Grappel invites readers to pause—and receive. This thoughtfully curated poetry collection, soon to be showcased at the Manila International Book Fair 2025 (September 10–14, SMX Convention Center Manila), is a quiet celebration of words that arrive like whispered inspiration, and leave lasting resonance.Written by a man whose career designing radar systems was grounded in science, and whose creative life as a self-taught folk singer flourished alongside, "Gifts" represents a meeting of logic and lyricism. Grappel shares that these poems didn't come from conscious crafting but arrived "fully formed," appearing in his mind as if handed to him by something greater. "They came to me as gifts," he writes, "and I am passing them on to you as my gift."Grappel's poetry spans the emotional landscape with ease—tender, thoughtful, at times playful, and always sincere. In "Gifts," beauty meets structure, and truth is delicately wrapped in rhythm and verse. His words have already earned praise, with Pacific Book Review calling the collection "a poetic treasure trove to be cherished and shared."A graduate in Physics and Computer Science, Grappel blends technical clarity with lyrical spontaneity, proving that the poetic mind can thrive in any field. He continues to write, sing, and find inspiration wherever it calls."Gifts" is now available on Amazon and other major digital bookstores. Readers looking for an authentic, heart-led poetic voice will find Grappel's verses to be rare treasures—gifts, indeed.

