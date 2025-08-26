Diane Brooks’ 'It’s Crystal Clear and All About the Dad' explores secrets, sacrifice, and a mother-daughter bond

It's Crystal Clear and All About the Dad

Diane Brooks’ Compelling Novel It’s Crystal Clear and All About the Dad Joins Manila International Book Fair 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a poignant and riveting read, Diane Brooks delivers “ It’s Crystal Clear and All About the Dad ,” a novel that asks one of life’s deepest questions: “How far would one go to save the one they love?”Andrea “Andi” Chambers has always believed in the strength of family. But when her young daughter is diagnosed with a rare cancer, the quest for a life-saving donor leads Andi down a path of hidden truths, long-buried secrets, and a devastating discovery: the man she called “Dad” may not have been who he claimed to be. As medical records, photographs, and distant memories resurface, Andi must uncover the truth not only to save her child—but to rediscover who she is.Blending emotional intensity with a suspenseful narrative, Brooks paints a powerful portrait of motherhood, betrayal, and the resilience of love. Readers will be gripped by Andi’s emotional journey, uplifted by her courage, and reminded that sometimes, family is more than blood—it’s truth, trust, and the choices we make.Diane Brooks, a gifted new voice in contemporary fiction, captures the tenderness and tenacity of a woman at the crossroads of heartbreak and hope. Her storytelling is layered, lyrical, and packed with heart.“It’s Crystal Clear and All About the Dad” will be showcased at the upcoming Manila International Book Fair 2025, held from September 10–14 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, making it accessible to international readers who love emotionally rich fiction with real-life depth.The book is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital retailers. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.