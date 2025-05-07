Helm Creative Studio Recognized with 2025 Muse Creative and Design Award

Helm's video offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the Philadelphia Ballet dancers’ essential tool: the ballet shoe.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helm Creative Studio has been named a Gold Winner of the 2025 MUSE Creative and Design Awards . Helm was recognized for its compelling video capturing the artistry and passion of the Philadelphia Ballet . This honor highlights Helm’s leadership in innovative storytelling and its continued commitment to excellence in the global creative and design community."We are incredibly grateful for this recognition. This award is a testament to the strength of our team and the incredible clients we have the privilege to work with,” said Ashlee Hollis, Founder and CEO of Helm Creative Studio. “We believe in building genuine relationships and creating work that truly reflects the heart of our clients. This honor is a reflection of that commitment, and we are proud to share this achievement with the Philadelphia Ballet.”The award-winning video offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the dancers’ essential tool: the ballet shoe, featuring Ashton Roxander, Principal Dancer, The Deborah and Kurt Hilzinger Principal Dancer with the Philadelphia Ballet.The video highlights the dedication required to provide shoes for their company dancers with an annual budget of nearly a quarter of a million dollars. This budget includes thousands of pointe shoes each year—over 1,700 pairs costing an average of $120 each— in addition to men’s shoes, which adds an estimate of nearly 1,000 pairs of shoes, per year. With a purpose of shedding light on the significant financial effort needed to support the dancers’ craft, the award-winning work can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5lTatGboHo This recognition underscores Helm’s dedication to storytelling, innovative visual content, and building strong client relationships. The project exemplifies their commitment to delivering work that not only resonates deeply but elevates their clients’ voices with authenticity.About Helm Creative StudioLed by Ashlee Hollis, Helm Creative Studio is a woman-owned, award-winning, impact-driven, and story-focused Philadelphia-based marketing and creative agency with a dedicated production house serving clients worldwide. With a focus on storytelling that builds communities and amplifies important causes, Helm is committed to fostering a culture where creativity, social impact, and client partnership thrive. Their work invests in the next generation of creatives and supports youth and community initiatives, earning recognition for positive social impact from the City of Philadelphia.About MUSE Creative and Design AwardsThe MUSE Creative and Design Awards celebrate excellence in creativity and design across diverse industries. MUSE honors innovative projects that push boundaries, set new standards, and inspire audiences worldwide. By providing a global platform, the MUSE Awards recognize exceptional talent and groundbreaking ideas that shape the future of creativity and design.

