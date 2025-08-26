Access Fixtures Brings US Open–Level Dark Sky-Friendly Tennis Court Lighting to Municipal, Club, and Residential Courts

ASTA - LED Sports Light Illuminating a Tennis Court ASTA - LED Sports Lights - Dark Sky-Friendly Installation on a Tennis Court ASTA - Dark Sky Compliant LED Sports Light ASTA - LED Sports Light (Shown on a Pole)

Access Fixtures designs Dark Sky-friendly tennis court lighting with full cutoff 3000K LEDs, delivering US Open–style performance for every level of play.

Access Fixtures’ Dark Sky–friendly LED tennis court lights achieve US Open–level illumination with the performance, compliance, and sustainability facilities need.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leading provider of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting solutions, announces its Dark Sky Compliant Lights for Tennis Courts, designed for municipal, club, and residential courts. Access Fixtures LED tennis court lighting meets US Open standards, delivering pro-level performance with Dark Sky-compliant design to reduce glare and protect the night sky.

Professional-Level Lighting

Dark Sky-friendly lights for tennis courts deliver US Open-style performance for municipal, club, and residential courts. Access Fixtures’ ASTA LED sports light fixtures provide bright, uniform illumination with 3000K LEDs, ensuring players and spectators enjoy natural, visually comfortable light. Full cutoff optics focus light on the court surface, eliminating glare and dark spots, replicating professional standards for any facility.

Reduced Glare and Light Spill

ASTA fixtures are engineered to minimize light spill and glare, protecting neighbors and the night sky. The full cutoff design ensures that all light is directed downward and outward, precisely onto the court, while limiting environmental impact. This helps facilities balance high-performance play with community-friendly and environmentally responsible lighting.

Compliance and Sustainability

Dark Sky-friendly lights for tennis courts meet municipal standards, adhere to International Dark Sky Association (IDA) guidelines, and improve energy efficiency. ASTA fixtures are rated L70 @ 200,000 hours, providing long-lasting performance with reduced maintenance and energy consumption, making them ideal for sustainable installations of any scale.

Dark Sky lights for tennis courts allow facilities to achieve US Open–level illumination while protecting the environment,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “Access Fixtures' ASTA LED sports lights give municipalities, clubs, and homeowners the ability to combine performance, compliance, and sustainability.”

ASTA Fixture Technical Highlights

ASTA LED sports lights are designed for pole-mounted tennis court installations, providing precise, uniform illumination with minimal light spill. Key features include:

Advanced optics for accurate light distribution

Over 150,000 lumens per fixture at high efficiency (up to 160 LPW)

L70 rated at 200,000 hours for exceptional longevity

Marine-grade aluminum housing with IP66 water and dust protection

High impact resistance (IK10) for durability in outdoor environments

10kA surge protection for electrical safety

Wide voltage compatibility for various power systems

3000K LEDs to align with Dark Sky guidelines and minimize blue light

For more information on Dark Sky lights for tennis courts, visit Access Fixtures Tennis Court Lighting and explore ASTA LED Sports Lighting for tennis courts.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a trusted manufacturer of high-performance LED lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and sports applications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and reliability, Access Fixtures delivers fixtures engineered to meet the highest standards in lighting performance. Learn more at www.AccessFixtures.com or call 1-800-468-9925.

