Access Fixtures Launches SILA 18-watt LED Bollard Light - Full Cutoff, Dark Sky, EXTREME-LIFE, and BAA Certified

Access Fixtures launches SILA 18-watt LED Bollard: Dark Sky, full-cutoff, EXTREME-LIFE, BAA certified, durable, efficient, and long-lasting outdoor lighting.

SILA 18-watt LED Bollard Light features a full-cutoff design,is Dark Sky-compliant when equipped with 3000K LEDs, IP66 rated, and EXTREME-LIFE for precise, long-lasting, maintenance-free performance.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, announces the release of the SILA 18-watt LED Bollard Light, a sleek, contemporary fixture designed to deliver precision illumination, long service life, and exceptional durability for pathways, parks, landscapes, and public spaces.

Full Cutoff Design

SILA 18-watt bollard lights' advanced full cutoff optical design delivers clean, focused lighting with zero uplight and zero backlight, ensuring no wasted light and reduced glare. With a B0 U0 G0 rating, it directs illumination exactly where it’s needed, enhancing visibility while minimizing light pollution. The fixture is Dark Sky compliant when specified with its 3000K LED option, meeting both environmental and municipal lighting requirements.

BAA Certified

Proudly designed and manufactured in the USA, the SILA 18 is fully Buy American Act (BAA) Certified, meeting federal procurement standards. This certification ensures not only top-tier quality but also compliance with government, military, and municipal project requirements for American-made lighting products.

EXTREME-LIFE

Powered by advanced LED technology, the SILA is rated EXTREME-LIFE L70 at 147,000 hours, meaning it will maintain at least 70% of its original light output for well over a decade of regular operation. This exceptional lifespan significantly reduces maintenance needs while providing reliable, long-term performance.

"SILA 18-watt with its full cutoff design is at the core of its performance," said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. "It provides targeted illumination that meets Dark Sky standards when specified at 3000K, while delivering the longevity, efficiency, and style our customers expect."

LED bollard lighting solutions using SILA 18 features a cast and extruded aluminum housing with a flush mounting base and a clear UV-stabilized polycarbonate lens for vandal resistance. Rated IP66, it is protected from dust and powerful water jets. Operating at 18 watts, it offers selectable 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K color temperatures and delivers up to 337 lumens per watt at 5000K. The fixture supports 120-277V input, includes 0-10V dimming, and offers an optional GFCI outlet. Available in bronze, black, or platinum textured architectural powder-coat finishes. Mounting is simple; it includes a mounting kit with 8" zinc-plated anchor bolts. The lead time is 7 to 10 days plus shipping with a standard 5-year warranty.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports lighting solutions. The company specializes in durable, efficient, and technologically advanced luminaires, including a full range of vandal-resistant lights designed for architects, specifiers, and property managers. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.accessfixtures.com.

