Access Fixtures Launches SPOO Heavy Duty Vandal Proof LED Bollard Light with Selectable Wattage and Kelvin

SPOO LED bollard light is an architectural style fixture with IK08 & IP65 rating and designed with on-site flexibility of field-selectable wattage and Kelvin.

Some lighting projects require vandal-resistant fixtures and architectural style. SPOO bollard light was designed to deliver with a robust build and field-selectable wattage and Kelvin.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leading manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, today announced the launch of SPOO 10-20-30w Square Heavy Duty Vandal Proof LED Bollard Light. This innovative fixture sets a new benchmark for durable and adaptable architectural lighting, offering a sleek, modern design without compromising on strength or performance. SPOO is the definitive vandal-resistant lighting choice for projects demanding both high-level security and aesthetic appeal, making it ideal for pathways, public squares, and commercial properties.

Vandal-Resistant

Engineered to withstand the most demanding conditions, the SPOO delivers exceptional durability. Its housing is constructed from a heavy-duty extruded aluminum alloy and finished with a UV-stabilized powder-coated bronze, providing superior resistance to corrosion and physical impact. Tamper-resistant screws further enhance its security, deterring unauthorized access and ensuring the fixture remains intact. With an IK08 rating for impact resistance and an IP65 rating for protection against dust and water ingress, the SPOO is built to provide reliable, long-lasting performance in any environment.

Field-Selectable

The SPOO offers unparalleled on-site flexibility with its field-selectable wattage and color temperature. Installers can easily switch between 10w, 20w, and 30w to tailor the light output to the specific needs of the area. Additionally, the color temperature can be adjusted to 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K, allowing for the creation of the desired ambiance for any project. This adaptability empowers installers to fine-tune the lighting on-site, ensuring optimal performance and visual comfort.

Precision Performance

Equipped with a high-impact, UV-resistant polycarbonate lens and a precision-engineered aluminum reflector, the SPOO delivers smooth and uniform Type III illumination with minimal glare. It features a high Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 80+, ensuring excellent color accuracy and visual clarity. The fixture produces an impressive 1,866 lumens at 4000K with a remarkable efficacy of 130 lumens per watt, combining powerful illumination with energy efficiency.

“With SPOO, Access Fixtures is directly addressing a core need for durable fixtures that don’t sacrifice design integrity or on-site adaptability," said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. "Today's projects require robust, vandal-resistant lighting that also offers the flexibility to tailor the output and ambiance for any architectural space. The SPOO delivers on all fronts.”

SPOO LED bollard light operates on a versatile 120-277V input and includes 4kV surge protection for enhanced electrical stability. It is rated for 54,000 hours of operational life and is UL, cUL, and DLC listed, ensuring it meets the highest industry standards for safety and efficiency. This fixture is backed by a comprehensive 5-year limited warranty, providing peace of mind and a guarantee of quality.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports lighting solutions. The company specializes in durable, efficient, and technologically advanced luminaires, including a full range of vandal-resistant lights designed for architects, specifiers, and property managers. For more information, visit the company online at www.accessfixtures.com.

