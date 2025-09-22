Access Fixtures Launches ARNY LED Bollard Light - EXTREME-LIFE, Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin

ARNY LED Bollard Light ARNY - LED Bollard Light ARNY LED Bollard Light - Light Distribution ARNY LED Bollard Light - Bollard Head

Access Fixtures Launches ARNY LED Bollard Light Outdoor - Quick Ship, Field Selectable, and an EXTREME-LIFE Rating of L70 @ 236,000 Hours

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, has announced the launch of ARNY LED bollard light, now available with Quick Ship for fast delivery. ARNY is engineered to deliver superior flexibility, durability, and longevity, making it an ideal solution for pathways, campuses, parks, and other outdoor environments where reliable illumination is essential.

Field Selectable

ARNY offers complete control over performance with field-selectable wattage and Kelvin. Users can choose between 6w, 11w, 16w, or 22w for the right amount of light output, and select from 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K to set the right ambiance for each project. This flexibility eliminates the need for multiple SKUs while allowing one fixture to serve diverse applications.

Quick Ship

To meet tight deadlines, ARNY is stocked for rapid fulfillment. Most orders ship within 5–7 business days, ensuring contractors and project managers can complete installations on time without sacrificing quality. Lead times may vary depending on order volume.

EXTREME-LIFE

Powered by advanced LED technology, ARNY achieves an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 236,000 hours. This extraordinary lifespan provides virtually maintenance-free performance, reducing costs and ensuring years of dependable operation even in demanding outdoor conditions.

“ARNY delivers the flexibility specifiers need, the durability contractors want, and the quick turnaround project managers demand,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “It’s a premium bollard light outdoor solution, engineered to last and ready when you are.”

Designed and Manufactured for Performance:

-ARNY LED bollard light is built to withstand harsh environments. It features:

-Rugged black aluminum alloy housing for corrosion resistance

-Polycarbonate optical lens with Type V optics for uniform 360° illumination

-IP66 rating for water resistance and IK10 rating for impact resistance

-Universal voltage (120–277v) with 6kV line-line and 15kV line-earth surge protection

-1–10v dimming capability and mounting kit with anchor bolts included

-Backed by a 5-year limited warranty for peace of mind

ARNY is CE, RoHS, and ETL listed, meeting strict quality and safety standards.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a trusted manufacturer of high-performance LED lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and sports applications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and reliability, Access Fixtures delivers fixtures engineered to meet the highest standards in lighting performance. Learn more at www.AccessFixtures.com or call 1-800-468-9925.

