MPD Arrests Suspect for Southwest Shooting

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who shot at two teenagers in the hallway of an apartment building in Southwest.

 

On Saturday, August 23, 2025, at approximately 2:30 a.m., two teenage victims were playing around and knocked on the suspect’s door in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southwest, and ran away. The armed suspect exited his apartment and shot down the hall, in the direction of the teenagers. The victims did not sustain any injuries. Multiple bullet holes were located inside of an apartment.

 

The officer’s investigation led them to the apartment of 64-year-old Darryl Woods, of Southwest, DC, who was identified as the suspect who shot at the teenagers. A firearm was recovered from his apartment. He was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm and Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Cruelty to Children.

 

CCN: 25128492

 

