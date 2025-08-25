Submit Release
Suspect Sought in P Street Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.
 
On Thursday, August 21, 2025, at approximately 6:10 p.m., the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, approached the victims in the Unit block of P Street, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victims and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and then the suspect fled the scene. 
            
The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:  https://youtu.be/nn_-rL7E9d8

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
 
CCN: 25127604

 

