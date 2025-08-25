COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON HUMAN CASE OF TRAVEL-RELATED NWS IN THE UNITED STATES

“The report of a human case of travel-related New World Screwworm (NWS) in Maryland is concerning; however, we must remain level-headed in our response to this pest. The spread of screwworm has not reached the United States, and this isolated event highlights the risk to travelers returning from regions where cases are active. While screwworms are known for causing severe damage to livestock and wildlife, it is important to remember they also pose a threat to human health, even if those cases are rare.

Farmers and ranchers across America have been calling for action with immediate results. I remain fully committed to keeping Texas and our nation prepared, resilient, and proactive. That is why I have been working closely with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to strengthen America’s defenses. Our TDA Swormlure, a state-of-the-art attractant, combined with pesticide bait, will provide an immediate and powerful safeguard against this devastating pest.”