National Psoriasis Foundation Announces Total Body Wellness Day

Celebrating head to toe wellbeing on August 26.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is proud to announce the first ever Total Body Wellness Day on August 26, 2025. This groundbreaking event is dedicated to empowering individuals living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis to embrace a healthier body with resources, inspiration, and support for those navigating the inflammation-driven challenges of psoriatic disease and excess body weight.CHAMPIONING TOTAL BODY WELLNESSFor 125 million people worldwide living with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis, maintaining total body health requires navigating a complex landscape of symptoms, treatments, and lifestyle adjustments. Recognizing this, the NPF has launched the Total Body Wellness Resource Center (psoriasis.org/total-body-wellness), a curated hub with tools and information needed to achieve and sustain optimal health, particularly for those managing excess body weight.Whether it’s developing a personalized exercise routine, utilizing the latest weight management medications, exploring healthy eating strategies, or understanding the impact of inflammation, NPF’s Total Body Wellness hub highlights the importance of defining what “healthy” looks like for each unique individual.BREAKING THE CYCLE OF INFLAMMATIONFrustratingly for those affected, psoriasis and excess body weight carry many overlapping comorbidities because of the systemic inflammation that drives each disease. Heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and mental health issues are complicated, scary, and difficult to navigate, but no matter where you start, a healthier body is possible when the inflammation of excess body weight and psoriasis are controlled.On Total Body Wellness Day, NPF is highlighting actionable steps to break the cycle of inflammation. From expert-led discussions to patient testimonials, NPF is committed to helping you take the next right step for the health of your body.EXPERT INSIGHTS AND REAL-LIFE STORIESThroughout Total Body Wellness Day, NPF will share a rich array of articles, podcasts, and videos aimed at demystifying challenging health topics and fostering empowerment. Highlights include:- What We Talk About When We Talk About Obesity and Psoriasis: An honest exploration of why this difficult conversation is vital and the murky origins of defining obesity as a disease.- Taking Back Control: The inspiring story of Brian Lehrschall, who enhanced his psoriatic disease management with a weight management medication, demonstrating the power of holistic treatment approaches.- What’s the Deal with the Anti-Inflammatory Diet? Practical advice on anti-inflammatory foods and dietary strategies to support disease management.- Be Your Own Best Friend: Rebecca Cohen’s journey underscores the importance of self-advocacy in managing psoriatic disease and weight-related challenges.- How Can I Exercise with Chronic Pain? Dr. Connor Hurley shares expert tips for starting exercise programs, including low-impact activities and strategies to safely integrate movement into daily life.- It’s Not You, It’s the Inflammation: A guide to understanding how inflammation impacts both the severity of psoriasis and treatment effectiveness.TOOLS FOR DIFFICULT CONVERSATIONSCommunicating about body weight and psoriasis can be daunting, but these conversations are critical to reducing stigma and bettering your health. NPF offers video resources, like “The Importance of Discussing Body Weight and Psoriasis,” and guidelines for having open, productive conversations with dermatologists. The “5As Approach” provides a practical framework for clinicians and patients alike to discuss weight management, ensuring these conversations are compassionate, constructive, and tailored to individual needs.BUILDING CONNECTIONS AND FINDING SUPPORTTotal Body Wellness Day underscores the importance of connection—whether it’s partnering with health care providers, advocating for personal health, or finding support in relationships. NPF offers programs like Psoriasis One to One, which connects individuals with mentors to help set wellness goals, locate healthcare providers, and build a supportive nationwide community.NPF’s Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease is another chance for education, connection, and growth. Find a Take ACTION event in your area (or participate from anywhere) at psoriasis.org/takeaction LOOKING AHEAD: YOUR WELLNESS JOURNEY STARTS HEREThe journey with psoriatic disease is unique for each person, but no one has to face it alone. NPF’s Total Body Wellness Resource Center and the inaugural Total Body Wellness Day invite everyone in the psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis community to explore the path to a healthier body with expert information and boundless support.NPF's Total Body Wellness educational materials are made possible with support from Eli Lilly and Company.ABOUT THE NATIONAL PSORIASIS FOUNDATIONThe National Psoriasis Foundation has served the community of people impacted by psoriatic disease since 1967 with patient support, advocacy, research, and education. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.