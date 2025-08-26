HIP HOP BAND ALCOLIRYKOZ CONFIRMED TO ATTEND KENKE FEST 2025

ALCOLIRYKOZ / Credit: @richieseg

The free festival, showcasing emerging musical talent in the U.S., will take place on October 26 at Lake Eola Park in Orlando, FL.

KENKE FEST celebrates artistic and cultural freedom. It's a tribute to those who create without limits, with passion and authenticity. We are launching this space so that new musical talents can shine” — Mango Marín, festival’s official spokesperson.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KENKE FEST 2025, the new free festival dedicated to celebrating musical diversity and promoting emerging talent residing in the United States, proudly announces the confirmed presence of the renowned Colombian hip hop group Alcolirykoz at this year’s edition in Orlando.The band's presence adds a special dimension to the event, inspiring and supporting the new generation of artists who will take the stage at Lake Eola Park on October 26, 2025.KENKE FEST is a platform open to artists and bands of all genres, providing a professional stage where they can share their original songs with an enthusiastic audience and potential industry allies.“KENKE FEST celebrates artistic and cultural freedom. It is a tribute to those who create without limits, with passion and authenticity. We are launching this space so that new musical talents can shine,” said the festival’s official spokesperson, Mango Marín.About Alcolirykoz:Formed in 1999 in the neighborhood of Aranjuez, Medellín, Colombia, Alcolirykoz consolidated their lineup in 2005 with members Gambeta, Kaztro, and Fazeta. With discipline and authenticity, they reshaped the sound and perception of Hip Hop in Colombia, delivering music that blends clever storytelling, everyday themes, and a unique audiovisual approach.With six albums in their discography, Alcolirykoz have become one of the most influential independent groups in Colombia, earning the respect of both national and Latin American audiences.Event Information📍 Date: October 26, 2025📍 Location: Lake Eola Park, Orlando, FL🌐 For more information, visit the website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.