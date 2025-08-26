Rock and Roll Reflections Take Center Stage in Larry Coffman’s Latest Book

All the Hits All the Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection

“All the Hits All the Time” dives deeper into the soundtracks of generations and will be showcased at the Manila International Book Fair 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music lovers and rock historians alike have a new must-read with the release of “ All the Hits All the Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection” by Larry Coffman. This third installment in Coffman’s celebrated music series continues his mission of preserving rock and roll history—one song, one artist, one memory at a time.Through a compelling mix of trivia, backstories, and thematic groupings of classic hits, Coffman brings fresh insight into rock music’s enduring legacy. From legendary riffs to the magic of radio DJs who once claimed to play “all the hits, all the time,” the book captures the emotion, momentum, and cultural significance of rock’s evolution. Coffman’s signature blend of personal recollection and expert research allows readers to rediscover iconic tracks and uncover hidden gems.“I’m not a musician—but I am a lifelong fan who never stopped listening, reading, and learning,” shares Coffman. With decades of music writing and a vast collection of 45s, 33s, and CDs to his name, Coffman transforms his deep passion into an educational and nostalgic experience for his readers.“All the Hits All the Time” will also be featured at the upcoming Manila International Book Fair, held on September 10–14, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center Manila—where rock fans in the city can celebrate this tribute to musical greatness.The book is now available on Amazon and other major online retailers. For more information, visit www.LarryCoffman.com and relive the soundtrack of rock and roll’s golden years. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

