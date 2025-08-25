An Army Veteran’s contrasting ER experiences

Army Veteran Izzy Abbass recently shared his contrasting experiences between VA and community emergency room (ER) visits following a severe flare-up of multiple sclerosis (MS).

It began during a gala for a local nonprofit. During the event, Abbass started to feel unwell. His condition rapidly worsened, forcing him to leave early. By morning, he could neither get out of bed nor walk. His wife called an ambulance, which transported him to the emergency room at the local community hospital.

Having received care there before, Abbass didn’t expect any problems. However, this visit was different. He spent several hours waiting, received one antibiotic and was sent home without a diagnosis. Over that evening and the next day, his condition remained poor. Then his wife Nataliya took him to the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center.

‘VA did a great job’

The difference was night and day, according to Abbass. While the community hospital staff had treated his symptoms, VA staff conducted a thorough investigation and got to the root of the problem.

“VA did 15 to 20 total tests compared to just four at the community ER,” he said. VA staff quickly diagnosed pneumonia, a common condition in MS patients and treated him promptly. “VA did a great job. They communicated clearly about my treatment and what to expect.” He was sent home with a course of antibiotics. When his cough persisted after six or seven days, VA immediately adjusted his treatment.

Abbass emphasized that his experience with the community hospital was unusual, noting that his past visits had generally been positive. However, in this critical situation, it was VA’s detailed and Veteran-focused care that made the difference.

‘The best care I’ve ever had’

Abbass urges other Veterans to seek care from VA. “It’s the best care I’ve ever had,” he said. “What I love most about VA is they speak Veteran. If you’re a Veteran, you get it. You understand.” He appreciates that many VA employees are prior service members who can relate to the unique experiences and needs of Veterans.

Since being diagnosed with MS, Abbass has been deeply involved in his community, serving as the national director and co-chair of the National MS Committee for his state chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America. He frequently lends a hand at his local VA and connects fellow Veterans to valuable resources.

With VA’s support, Abbass continues to thrive and remains a vital part of the Veteran community. He encourages other Veterans to take advantage of the comprehensive Veteran-centered care that has made such a difference in his life.