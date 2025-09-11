9/11: A Day of Service and Remembrance

September 11 is recognized as a National Day of Service, a day dedicated to giving back to our communities and honoring the lives affected by the events of 9/11. VA offers numerous opportunities for you, your family, community organizations or service groups to serve area Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors.

One significant area of need is for volunteer drivers to assist with the Volunteer Transportation Network. As a volunteer driver, you will transport Veterans from their homes to their VA scheduled appointments via a provided vehicle. Many volunteer drivers report that these experiences allow them to form lifelong friendships and enjoy the camaraderie shared with their passengers.

If volunteering within a medical center doesn’t suit you, virtual opportunities such as the Compassionate Contact Corps are also available. This social prescribing program connects trained volunteers with socially isolated Veterans or those experiencing loneliness, through regular phone calls. Volunteers in this program share they have many enriching conversations with Veterans about sports, hobbies and cherished memories from the past.

Finally, if you are not able to routinely give back, your organization can consider contacting your local VA to explore the many occasional volunteer opportunities, such as visiting hospitalized Veterans to say thank you for your service or doing a community service project.

These examples illustrate just a few of the many fulfilling volunteer opportunities available. Additional volunteer assignments include assisting at a food bank to combat food insecurity, providing wayfinding support at medical centers by aiding Veterans as an escort, or greeting Veterans at the main entrance as a Red Coat Ambassador.

Your commitment to volunteering does not have to be a full-time obligation. You can choose assignments that fit around your schedule and the number of hours you wish to contribute. By becoming a VA volunteer, you join over 27,950 individuals who dedicate their time to honor the sacrifices made by Veterans nationwide.

On this year’s 9/11 anniversary, consider taking time to explore these volunteer opportunities or discover various ways to donate to support Veterans in your local area. Through your efforts, you can make a meaningful difference in the lives of Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors.

For more information on donating and becoming a VA volunteer.