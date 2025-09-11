Mobile unit brings health care for Veterans experiencing homelessness

On Friday mornings, a van from George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center Homeless Program pulls up outside community shelters to meet Veterans experiencing homelessness.

The mobile medical unit, managed by the Homeless and Justice Clinical Recovery Program and the Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (H-PACT), offers a full range of clinic services, including blood draws, vaccines, prescriptions and referrals, as well as food bags and hygiene kits.

“It is basically everything I can do in a clinic,” said Alissa Firmage, a nurse practitioner with H-PACT program. “We are a one-stop shop, and the goal is to serve about two Veterans per day, and 500 each year.”

Care that reaches Veterans where they are

For Veterans experiencing homelessness, getting to appointments can be out of reach. Without phones, transportation or a stable place to live, Veterans experiencing homelessness can feel cut off from care. The mobile medical unit removes those barriers by going directly to them.

Dani Masi, a social worker, noted an increase in older Veterans facing difficulties.

“We are seeing more Vietnam Veterans who are struggling with health care costs, food and housing,” she said.

Older Veterans often live on fixed incomes or disability benefits, making it difficult to keep up with rising rent and medical expenses. Isolation and lack of family or community support also increases the risk.

“The mobile medical unit has been such a gift and such a blessing,” Masi added.

One Veteran’s story shows what’s possible

Among them is 80-year-old Navy Veteran Tom Morrison who lost his apartment of 30 years and spent nights in parks before moving into a shelter. With support from the housing program, he now has an apartment again.

“When the van comes around, it helps me a lot,” Morrison said. “I do not have to go to the hospital. Every month or so, they will be checking my health. For the future, that is good for me.”

Firmage said moments like that begin with trust.

“The rapport we build just by giving out a hygiene kit or a snack bag is beyond what most Veterans experiencing homelessness expected that day,” she said. “It sets the stage for us to engage with them for years to come.”

Connect with help

If you are a Veteran experiencing homelessness in Utah, contact VA Salt Lake City’s Homeless Program at 801-582-1565, ext. 2746.

You can also contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1-877-4AID-VET (1-877-424-3838) to speak confidentially with a trained counselor 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.