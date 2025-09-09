Pain management specialist at VA 

Chronic and acute pain affects many Veterans, and at VA, no one faces it alone. Pain management at VA is grounded in a team-based, whole health approach, bringing together doctors, nurses, physical therapists, pharmacists, and other health care providers to deliver coordinated, compassionate care. Each health care provider plays a vital role in helping Veterans find relief and improve their quality of life. Keep reading to learn more about pain management roles across VA and how you can join our team.

Physicians: Guiding diagnosis and treatment

Physicians play a key role in providing pain management care to Veterans and are often the first point of contact for Veterans experiencing pain. VA doctors:

Diagnose the underlying cause of pain through exams and imaging.

Develop individualized treatment plans that may include medications, procedures or referrals.

Collaborate with other specialists to ensure safe, effective and holistic care.

Nurses: Coordinating care and supporting Veterans

Nurses are the backbone of VA’s pain management system, often serving as the most frequent point of contact for Veterans. They:

Monitor symptoms and progress over time.

Educate Veterans and families on pain management strategies, medications and lifestyle changes.

Provide emotional support and encouragement through ongoing care.

Help coordinate follow-up appointments and communication between providers.

Physical Therapists: Restoring function and mobility

Movement is key to recovery—and physical therapists at VA empower Veterans to regain strength, function and independence. They:

Design tailored exercise programs to reduce pain and prevent further injury.

Use hands-on techniques to improve mobility and physical function.

Teach Veterans strategies for safe movement and long-term wellness.

Promote non-opioid approaches to pain relief through activity and rehabilitation.

Pharmacists: Optimizing medications for safety and relief

Pharmacists at VA do far more than dispense prescriptions—they are key partners in managing safe and effective pain treatment. They:

Review and adjust medication plans to avoid interactions or overuse.

Counsel Veterans on how to take medications safely and effectively.

Recommend non-opioid alternatives or adjunct therapies when appropriate.

Partner with doctors and nurses to monitor progress and reduce risks.

Join our team

With 77% of Veterans reporting pain control as one of their top three primary care priorities, pain management is crucial to helping Veterans live fuller, healthier lives. If you’re All About Veterans like we are, consider a rewarding career at VA. Learn more at VA Careers.