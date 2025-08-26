Inspiring Faith and Family Connection Through Song: God Is Proud of Who You Are by Jenni Guzman Bautista

God Is Proud of Who You Are

A heartfelt children’s book turns a classic lullaby into a message of love, prayer, and divine affirmation—set to be displayed at the MIBF 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Jenni Guzman Bautista shares her deep faith and love for family in her debut children’s book, “ God Is Proud of Who You Are ,” a beautifully written lyrical prayer set to the familiar tune of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.” This unique and comforting storybook encourages parents to share God’s word with their children through song, reinforcing messages of hope, love, and identity rooted in faith.Designed as a bedtime prayer and devotional moment, each page invites readers—both young and old—to rest in the assurance that God sees them, knows them, and is proud of who they are. The gentle rhythm and familiar melody make the message memorable and heartwarming for children, while giving parents a powerful tool to connect spiritually with their little ones.Jenni Guzman Bautista, a devoted mother, health coach, and Denver native, wrote the book during the sometimes long hours at home with her three babies under two, as a way to pass along profound gratitude for both the joy and the struggle in life, while sharing the message of God’s saving grace available to each and every soul. Her aim is to help other families foster a foundation of love, healing, patience, and abiding joy through the power of simple, faith-filled storytelling.“God Is Proud of Who You Are” will be featured at the prestigious Manila International Book Fair 2025, held on September 10–14 at the SMX Convention Center Manila. This global showcase will bring Bautista’s uplifting book to readers across cultures and generations.This book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading online digital bookstores. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

