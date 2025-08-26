The Salem Pain Clinic in Surrey Canada is Redefining Pain Care for Patients, Families, Workers and Society; Per New Data

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade.

The Salem Pain Clinic Provides Research-Backed and Evidence-Based Holistic Pain Management Beyond Symptom Relief; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Healing pain is more than reducing discomfort; it’s about restoring lives, protecting families, and strengthening society” — Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, Canada, led by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade , goes beyond traditional approaches to pain care. Their mission is to restore function, rebuild confidence, and improve overall well-being for patients, families, workplaces, and communities. Backed by published peer-reviewed research and trusted partnerships, they deliver a special combination of compassionate and evidence-based innovative care.They provide holistic pain management beyond symptom relief. Pain is more than a physical sensation; it affects every aspect of life, from work and family relationships to mental health and societal safety. The Salem Pain Clinic’s approach goes far beyond temporary symptom control. They treat the whole person, addressing not just pain intensity but also its root causes and broader impact. Their multidisciplinary care plans integrate advanced interventional techniques, personalized medication strategies, physical rehabilitation, behavioral therapy, and wellness coaching. By focusing on restoring function and independence, they empower patients to reclaim their lives rather than merely manage discomfort.The Salem Pain Clinic is recognized internationally for its research leadership. Findings from their recent SVOA Medical Research publication demonstrate how responsible pain management improves not only individual outcomes but also road safety, workplace productivity, family stability, and societal well-being. Clinical data, peer-reviewed evidence, and international best practices inform every treatment protocol they develop or use. Their patients and referral partners trust them because they deliver care supported by science, ensuring safety and measurable results.They provide integrated patient wellness and long-term support. True recovery requires continuity. The Salem Pain Clinic offers long-term patient support designed to sustain progress beyond initial treatment. Their integrated programs focus on chronic pain management, substance misuse recovery, mental health care, functional rehabilitation, and family-centered wellness. The clinic does not leave patients to navigate their journeys alone. The clinic works alongside families, primary care physicians, specialists, and insurers to provide seamless, coordinated care that prioritizes each individual’s quality of life.In today’s complex healthcare and legal environment, the clinic serves as a reliable bridge between medicine and justice. They provide comprehensive medicolegal assessments for situations involving fitness-to-drive certifications, workplace injury evaluations, child custody disputes, and substance misuse-related legal concerns. Many stakeholders trust Salem Pain Clinic for objective, evidence-based reports that prioritize both patient care and societal safety. By combining clinical expertise with transparent documentation, they support fair and informed decision-making.Indeed, the Salem Pain Clinic is a reliable partner in pain care, risk management, and societal safety. It stands at the intersection of patient care, research, and public safety. Their commitment to making a positive impact on lives and communities is evident, whether they are restoring mobility, supporting recovery, or providing trusted medicolegal evaluations.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Cuba, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.ReferenceBamgbade OA, Savage KJ, Bamgbade TO, Tase NE, Bada BE, Yimam GT, Mwizero AG, Oyewole TE, Chansa M, Gitonga GG, Oluwole OJ, Thibela T, Martinez YL, Chauke GD. Pain Clinic and Societal Safety: Promoting Road Safety, Family Well-being, Workplace Safety, and Risk Management. SVOA Medical Research 2025, 3:4, 159-166.

