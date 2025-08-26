U.S. Products Partners with MasterBlend: Will Provide Floor Cleaning Chemicals to Leading Jan-San Operations

U.S. Products is the leader in design and production of commercial, professional grade Jan-San cleaning and restoration extractors. The U.S. Products extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness a The U.S. Products dual vacuum extractors and wands increase cleaning ability and reduce drying time 20 percent greater than any products on the market. U.S. Products Extractors are the industry's most portable, efficient, and powerful extraction systems. U.S. Products Extractors are compact, and provide continuous operation so that cleaning crews can touch-free clean and restore surfaces from carpet and

One-stop-shop for best extractors and floor cleaning chemicals helps professional cleaners, contractors increase job efficiency and revenue.

Floorcare professionals want premium, supplied floor cleaning chemicals at low prices from a sole-source, so they can have service crews stocked, estimate jobs better, and increase business margins.” — Jonathan Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning Extractors and the long-time manufacturer of Jon-Don Prospector and EZ Spot Extractors, today announced the company has reached an agreement with MasterBlend, to offer customers and dealers volume pricing of the full suite of MasterBlend floor cleaning chemicals and deodorizers.

Under terms of the agreement, U.S. Products can now distribute all MasterBlend floor cleaning chemicals and deodorizers to customers and professional cleaning businesses in North America. Jan-San operations can now contact U.S. Products for value-priced volume supplies of: Extraction Detergent, Allergy Relief Treatment, Deodorizers, Paint Oil and Grease Remover (POG), Pre-Spray, Rinse Agents, Tile & Grout Cleaner, Citrus Solvent Spotter, AT LAST Oxidizing Odor Counteractant, and other sanitization and cleaning products.

“Floorcare professionals want premium, regularly-delivered floor cleaning chemicals at low prices, from a sole-source, so they can estimate jobs better, make sure crews are ready with all supplies, and maintain solid business margins,” said Jonathan Smalley, U.S. Products CEO. “Now, U.S. Products provides both the leading cleaning chemicals from MasterBlend and the industry’s best extractors directly to these operations, so they can cover more square footage and get the cleaning jobs done right.”

“U.S. Products has set the standard for reliable, high powered, professional-grade floor extractors for more than 20 years. Professional cleaning operations will now have a one-stop partner to turn to for the best cleaning products, extractors and wands that help crews improve jobsite efficiency, cleanliness and turnaround time,” said Tom King, MasterBlend CEO.

Why Floor Cleaning Requires Solvents and Chemicals

Professional cleaners use floor chemicals on floors to ensure effective cleaning, disinfection, and preservation of the flooring material. Floor cleaning solutions often contain surface-active agents that help lift, capture, and remove stubborn dirt, and stains that may be resistant to standard household cleaners. Also, different floor types such as hardwood, tile, vinyl, and carpet, require specific cleaning solutions to prevent discoloration, streaks, or long-term damage.

Many floor cleaning chemicals include disinfectants to kill harmful bacteria and germs, and create a hygienic environment. This is particularly important in areas such as healthcare facilities or food preparation spaces.

Use of professional floor cleaning chemicals can lead to long-term cost savings, because floors are less likely to need frequent repairs or replacement. Professional cleaners also use techniques and tools that are more efficient, saving time and labor.

“Large cleaning operations and dealers want consistent delivery of the best chemicals for the job. Nobody wants to wait. We designed this new program with MasterBlend to make sure the floor cleaning crews have the leading chemicals at the right time, and at the best price possible,” added Smalley.

How Customers and Dealers Can Request Master Chemicals from U.S. Products

U.S. Products offers reliable floor cleaning solutions including extractors and chemicals — for soft floors and hard surfaces. The suite of MasterBlend floor cleaning chemicals and solvents are available now directly from the U.S. Products. The MasterBlend chemicals can be ordered with any U.S. Products Extractor purchase, or separately through the U.S. Products Website (www.usproducts.com). Floor care professionals can contact U.S. Products’ Jan-San Market Team for more information HERE (https://usproducts.com/contact/) or contact U.S. Products at +1-360-450-2712 or email: uspsales@usproducts.com.

About MasterBlend

MasterBlend is an Indianapolis-based manufacturer of premium chemistry for the cleaning industry and discerning textile and hard surface cleaning professionals. The company has provided chemicals and solvents to the Jan-San market for more than 15-years. Contact MasterBlend at www.masterblend.net.

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products Extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance and cleanliness, prolong carpet life, and reduce job time in facilities including: hospitality, medical, education, multi-dwelling, restaurants, office buildings, care facilities, government and food production.

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: https://usproducts.com/, or Phone: +1-360-450-2694

# # #

U.S. Products Compact Heated Extractors and Chemicals for Professional Cleaning

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.