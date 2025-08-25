Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,484 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1006248

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Marie Beland                          

STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/23/2025 at approximately 1340 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sweet Pond Road, Guilford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Furnishing alcohol to a minor

 

ACCUSED: Caitlin M. Bilodeau                                           

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Norwood, MA

 

VICTIM: N/A

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/23/2025, at approximately 1340 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to Sweet Pond Road in Guilford for report of a motor vehicle incident. During the investigation, troopers determined that Caitlin M. Bilodeau, 23, of Norwood, Massachusetts, had furnished alcohol to a minor. Bilodeau was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham County – Criminal Division on October 7, 2025, to answer to the charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/07/2025 at 0830          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802)722-4600 x3

Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more