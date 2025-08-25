Westminster Barracks / Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25B1006248

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/23/2025 at approximately 1340 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sweet Pond Road, Guilford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Furnishing alcohol to a minor

ACCUSED: Caitlin M. Bilodeau

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Norwood, MA

VICTIM: N/A

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/23/2025, at approximately 1340 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to Sweet Pond Road in Guilford for report of a motor vehicle incident. During the investigation, troopers determined that Caitlin M. Bilodeau, 23, of Norwood, Massachusetts, had furnished alcohol to a minor. Bilodeau was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham County – Criminal Division on October 7, 2025, to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/07/2025 at 0830

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802)722-4600 x3

Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov