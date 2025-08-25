Westminster Barracks / Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1006248
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/23/2025 at approximately 1340 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sweet Pond Road, Guilford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Furnishing alcohol to a minor
ACCUSED: Caitlin M. Bilodeau
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Norwood, MA
VICTIM: N/A
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/23/2025, at approximately 1340 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to Sweet Pond Road in Guilford for report of a motor vehicle incident. During the investigation, troopers determined that Caitlin M. Bilodeau, 23, of Norwood, Massachusetts, had furnished alcohol to a minor. Bilodeau was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham County – Criminal Division on October 7, 2025, to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/07/2025 at 0830
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802)722-4600 x3
Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov
