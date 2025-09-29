Berlin Barracks // Request for Public Assistance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3006846
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 09/29/2025 AT 1208 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: BRIDGES CIRCLE, WARREN, VERMONT
VIOLATION: LARCENY
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
VICTIM: KRISTIN PIKE
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BARRE CITY, VERMONT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report from Kristin Pike that her purse was stolen from her vehicle. Subsequent investigation revealed that the Person of Interest used Kristin’s bank cards at various local businesses and fleeing in a white BMW. The Vermont State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved shown in the attached images. Anyone with information as to the identity of this male is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802.229.9191 or via the Tip Hotline at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N.
Berlin, VT
802.229.9191
