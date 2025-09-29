Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,814 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks // Request for Public Assistance

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3006846

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER                            

STATION:      BERLIN BARRACKS               

CONTACT#:  802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/29/2025 AT 1208 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: BRIDGES CIRCLE, WARREN, VERMONT

VIOLATION: LARCENY

 

ACCUSED:  UNKNOWN                                             

 

VICTIM: KRISTIN PIKE

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BARRE CITY, VERMONT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report from Kristin Pike that her purse was stolen from her vehicle. Subsequent investigation revealed that the Person of Interest used Kristin’s bank cards at various local businesses and fleeing in a white BMW. The Vermont State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved shown in the attached images. Anyone with information as to the identity of this male is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802.229.9191 or via the Tip Hotline at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit

 

 

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks // Request for Public Assistance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more