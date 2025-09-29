Berlin Barracks // Request for Public Assistance

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3006846

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 09/29/2025 AT 1208 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: BRIDGES CIRCLE, WARREN, VERMONT

VIOLATION: LARCENY

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

VICTIM: KRISTIN PIKE

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BARRE CITY, VERMONT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report from Kristin Pike that her purse was stolen from her vehicle. Subsequent investigation revealed that the Person of Interest used Kristin’s bank cards at various local businesses and fleeing in a white BMW. The Vermont State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved shown in the attached images. Anyone with information as to the identity of this male is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802.229.9191 or via the Tip Hotline at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191