Shaftsbury Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3004127
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 09/29/2025 at 1423 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 346 Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Robert L. Poirot
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatch to a family fight complaint at a residence on VT Route 346 in the Town of Pownal. During the course of the investigation it was determined that Robert Poirot attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family member. Poirot was arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing.
At the conclusion of processing, Poirot was issued conditions of release as well as a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 09/30/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
