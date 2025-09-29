Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,814 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3004127

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Colin Shepley                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 09/29/2025 at 1423 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 346 Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Robert L. Poirot                                             

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatch to a family fight complaint at a residence on VT Route 346 in the Town of Pownal. During the course of the investigation it was determined that Robert Poirot attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family member. Poirot was arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing.

 

At the conclusion of processing, Poirot was issued conditions of release as well as a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 09/30/2025 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2025 at 1230 hours.            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more