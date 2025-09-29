Shaftsbury Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B3004127

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 09/29/2025 at 1423 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 346 Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Robert L. Poirot

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatch to a family fight complaint at a residence on VT Route 346 in the Town of Pownal. During the course of the investigation it was determined that Robert Poirot attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family member. Poirot was arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing.

At the conclusion of processing, Poirot was issued conditions of release as well as a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 09/30/2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421