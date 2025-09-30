FW: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

***UPDATE*** On September 20, 2025, the Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury barracks initiated an investigation into an alleged road rage incident (25A4008412) that resulted in gunfire and occurred on US Route 302 in South Ryegate, VT. Based on this investigation, Troopers obtained New England-wide and New York extraditable arrest warrants for Justin French (36) and Kayla Cabey (33), both of Bradford, VT., for the following offenses: 1ST Degree - Attempted Murder x2 (Felony) Reckless Endangerment (Misdemeanor) Criminal Threatening (Misdemeanor) French and Cabey are considered armed and dangerous; furthermore, photos of French and Cabey are attached to this news release. French and Cabey are known to frequent Orange, Caledonia, and Washington Counties, and have strong ties to Grafton County, New Hampshire. People with information on French and/or Cabey's whereabouts should not approach either of them; instead, they should call 911, their local police department, or the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111 (option 8). People can also submit tips anonymously by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. Investigation into this incident indicates that this shooting was not a random act of violence and involved people who knew each other. The investigation into this matter is ongoing at this time and involves Detectives from the Vermont State Police Criminal Division. EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender. VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A4008412 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode STATION: St. Johnsbury CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111 DATE/TIME: 09/20/2025 at approximately 1711 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302 / Creamery Rd, South Ryegate, VT, 05069 ACCUSED: Unknown at this time AGE: Unknown CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/20/2025 at approximately 1711 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a road rage incident along Us Route 302 from Powder Spring Rd to P&H Truck Stop in the towns of Groton, Ryegate, and Newbury, VT. Troopers arrived in the area but are still seeking assistance. Upon review of the security footage, an unknown vehicle was identified. Pictures of the vehicle in question is attached above. Anyone with information about this incident or that has witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

