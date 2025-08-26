EQL Brings First-of-Its-Kind Launch Platform to the Masses With New Shopify App

EQL logo

The same launch tech trusted by Nike, Pop Mart, and Topps is now available to every Shopify storefront

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EQL , the platform behind some of the world’s most high-demand product launches, today announced a native Shopify app that puts elite launch tools in the hands of brands of every size. From sneakers to collectibles, apparel to art, and more, the EQL Shopify App works across categories to make fair, rewarding launches simple to run, turning product release moments into opportunities for growth and deeper fan connection.The app installs directly into a brand’s existing Shopify store. In just a few clicks, merchants can set launch rules, protect inventory, and engage their most loyal fans. Early beta retailers are seeing the benefits of time saved on operations, improved fan sentiment, elimination of bot orders, and up to a 300 percent increase in sales of non-launch products during launch windows. Fair launches aren’t just better for fans, they’re good for business growth, too.“This is more than a new app. It’s a step forward in our mission to bring world-class launch tools under one roof,” said Andrew Lipp, co-founder and CEO of EQL. “Launch moments are universal. They create rare opportunities to connect deeply with fans. Now with our Shopify App, any brand can harness EQL’s unmatched launch power and run high-energy launches directly from their storefront.”Launch Formats and Fan Engagement ToolsThe EQL Shopify App enables merchants to launch products fairly, at scale, and on brand without chaos or multiple disconnected plug-ins. It delivers an all-in-one toolbox of proven launch mechanics that reward loyalty and build brand energy without custom development or platform changes.- Exclusive Access – Allocate products directly to VIPs, subscribers, or loyalty members using Shopify segments or CSVs.- Gated Drops – Invite thousands of verified customers to compete for limited inventory in a first-come, first-served launch.- Fully Automated Draws – Remove bots and bad actors while automating entry management, winner selection, and email communication.- Smart Waitlists – Coming soon. Capture interest, build anticipation, send notifications, and identify the right fans before a product goes live.“EQL delivers the first and only complete launch solution in the Shopify App Store ,” said Lipp. “Merchants can launch products with confidence, drive sell-through, reward loyalty, and maintain full control over the process.”What Early Partners Are SayingRon Ferraro, Founder of ironetic, the experience engineers behind ManyRealms™ hobby shop in Las Vegas, NV, was one of the first merchants to pilot the app. “Not only was it the most seamless launch we have done to date, but we acquired hundreds of new customers and the average order value of non-winners was 127 percent higher than that of winners.”Jillian Tucker, Web Content Associate for A Ma Maniére, shared, “EQL’s approach to exclusive access on Shopify is both smart and easy. On just one of our recent launches, it saved my team at least 72 hours of work.”Andrew Jones, Director of eCommerce for Swag Golf, said, “We have tried other apps in the past and bots were able to find the products before we even launched. They got around everything we tried. That did not happen with EQL’s Shopify app.”Available NowEQL’s Shopify App is available today in the Shopify App Store, bringing high-integrity launch tools to more brands, more categories, and more fans than ever before. Whether you are selling sneakers, collectibles, apparel, or art, the power to launch with fairness and control is now just a few clicks away.ABOUT EQLEQL is a new kind of commerce solution that helps brands run fair, secure, and culture-shaping product launches. Built on a foundation of integrity and control, EQL enables brands to manage demand, get product to more fans, and drive more growth one launch at a time. To date, EQL has powered over 10,000 launches in 15 markets, helping brands like Nike, Crocs, and Stanley connect with millions of fans. Learn more at eql.com.

