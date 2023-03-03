EQL Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023
The hype commerce platform joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and moreLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EQL has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.
This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.
EQL partners with brands that sit at the center of culture, and enable them to manage and maximize their high heat product launches. To-date, EQL has powered over 2,500 in-demand launches in 14 markets for brands and retailers that include Nike Franchise Partners, Foot Locker, Crocs, Culture Kings and many more. The eCommerce platform has increased its partner roster 186% this year alone, by adding the likes of STASHED, Extra Butter and atmos among others. EQL has also expanded beyond footwear and streetwear into food and beverage, cards, collectibles, and more.
With over 50M signals analyzed since launching, they've prevented over 1M bad actors from exploiting launches, and have gotten nearly a million products into the hands of real customers.
Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.
The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.
“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.
Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.
ABOUT EQL
EQL is revolutionizing high-demand launches by empowering brands to manage the chaos while ensuring real fans get a fair shot at the products they love. It prevents site crashes, prevents bots and scammers from purchasing, streamlines payments and processing, and delivers insights to help retailers improve the customer experience. EQL was recently named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list in 2023.
EQL’s RUN FAIR™ certification means retailers agree to conduct fair launches and get products into the hands of real fans, while customers agree to play by the rules and not try to game the system. It’s the trademark of fairness. To date, EQL has managed more than 2,000 high heat launches with brands including Nike Franchise Partners, FootLocker, Crocs, Mr. Winston and Sullivan’s Cove, across 14 markets and in seven languages. For more information visit www.eql.com.
ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.
