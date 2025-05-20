EQL and Flaviar Partner to Power Premium Spirits Launches

EQL end-to-end launch platform Flaviar, the global leader in BevAlc e-commerce

People don’t just buy bottles—they chase heritage, craftsmanship, and exclusivity. This partnership helps brands turn that passion into lasting loyalty.” — Andrew Lipp, Co-Founder and CEO of EQL

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EQL , the only end-to-end platform purpose-built for high-heat product launches, has partnered with Flaviar , Inc., the global leader in BevAlc e-commerce and a trusted home for hundreds of premium whiskey, tequila, and spirits brands. Together, they will deliver seamless, high-demand launches that reward true fans, champion fairness, and build brand loyalty through a new kind of commerce beloved for its integrity.In the world of spirits, scarcity isn’t a challenge—it’s an opportunity. Limited releases ignite fierce demand, create cultural moments, and cement brand loyalty. With deep experience launching coveted releases for brands like Suntory, Found North Whiskey, and Sullivan’s Cove, EQL now expands its footprint through this partnership, helping even more spirits brands transform rarity into lasting relationships.“People don’t just buy bottles—they chase heritage, craftsmanship, and exclusivity,” said Andrew Lipp, Co-Founder and CEO of EQL. “This partnership helps brands turn that passion into lasting loyalty, ensuring the right bottles find their way to the right fans.”Flaviar already provides a suite of consumer- and business-facing solutions that support spirits brands, many of which operate without dedicated marketing or e-commerce resources. By partnering with EQL, Flaviar can now offer another critical advantage: helping brands capture demand around limited releases and deepen fan engagement at the most pivotal moments.“Of the over 500 brands we power e-commerce for, the most successful are the ones that go beyond just another sale of a bottle,’ said Jugoslav Petkovic, Co-Founder & CEO at Flaviar. “By frequently offering merchandise and launching limited editions, they’re cultivating communities, creating moments, and turning customers into lifelong fans. Our partnership with EQL helps ensure that every limited release is launched in a fair, trusted, and scalable way. This collaboration is also another step in Flaviar’s commitment to being the go-to e-commerce platform for beverage alcohol brands, offering a robust suite of tools that empower suppliers to grow, engage, and thrive in the digital age. As the leader in beverage alcohol e-commerce, we’re proud to help brands turn rare drops into lasting loyalty—and scale like never before.”Together, EQL and Flaviar give spirits brands the infrastructure, precision, and marketing expertise needed to ensure every bottle fuels a deeper connection with fans. Every launch isn’t just a transaction—it’s a celebration of rarity and craft.For more information about EQL and its innovative approach to product launches, visit www.eql.com . To explore Flaviar’s portfolio of premium spirits, visit www.flaviar.com . For beverage alcohol brands looking to expand their e-commerce toolkit, visit business.flaviar.com for Flaviar’s suite of tools, purpose-built for the bevalc industry.# # #ABOUT EQLEQL offers a new kind of commerce solution, improving how brands launch the world’s most in-demand products and get them into the hands of more fans. Built on a foundation of reliability and fairness, EQL’s end-to-end platform puts brands in control, giving them the tools they need to manage and maximize each launch. All EQL launches are certified Run Fair, meeting the highest standard of integrity. To date, EQL has powered over 10,000 launches for the world’s most coveted products across 15 markets. For more information, visit eql.com.ABOUT FLAVIAR, INC.Flaviar pursues its mission of "Bringing Good Spirits To Life" via an integrated ecosystem of consumer and business facing products and services. With its leading consumer marketplaces, Flaviar.com and Caskers.com, it facilitates nearly a million orders annually through its network of retailers across the world. Wine-Searcher is the global leader in beverage alcohol product search, boasting nearly 19 million listings from more than 35,000 vendors across 126 countries and a database searched 300 million times each year. Flaviar For Business offers a comprehensive suite of data insights and advertising solutions along with Flaviar Checkout, powering compliant DtC sales and the exclusive app for processing alcohol payments for global e-commerce leader, Shopify.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.