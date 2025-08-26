Edward Corcoran Calls for Urgent Reform in New Book 'Revive the American Dream'

Revive the American Dream

A Bold Call to Action for Economic Justice and National Unity to Be Featured at the Manila International Book Fair 2025

In a time of deepening political division, economic disparity, and global instability, author Edward Corcoran delivers a timely and thought-provoking wake-up call in his new book, " Revive the American Dream ." The book will be featured at the Manila International Book Fair 2025, taking place from September 10–14 at the SMX Convention Center Manila."Revive the American Dream" explores the erosion of America's foundational promise—that through hard work, anyone can achieve prosperity. Corcoran contends that the dream has slipped out of reach for many Americans, as skyrocketing healthcare costs, unaffordable housing, and systemic inequality place basic necessities beyond the grasp of everyday citizens. Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to prioritize global military dominance at the expense of domestic investment.The book offers a comprehensive survey of the most pressing issues facing the nation today, including political polarization, racial unrest, the opioid epidemic, and the growing influence of autocratic regimes. Corcoran calls for national unity through thoughtful policy reform—crafted with meaningful citizen input—that can redirect resources toward economic development, opportunity, and social cohesion.With clarity and urgency, "Revive the American Dream" invites readers to reflect on how the nation allocates its wealth, and how Americans—across political lines—can take part in reshaping the future. This is not just a critique of the status quo, but a roadmap for rebuilding a fairer, freer society."Revive the American Dream" is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores.

