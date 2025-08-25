Judge Erred in Denying Franklin Hearing—C.A.

The Court of Appeal for this district has held that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge erred in denying a Franklin motion, which is made to preserve mitigating evidence for use years hence at a youth offender parole hearing, rejecting the rationale that the defendant could have put anything of potential value to him on the record at the time of sentencing,

