High court to review fee-cut ruling in Los Angeles retaliation case

(Subscription required) The state Supreme Court has agreed to review a 2nd District Court of Appeal ruling that upheld a 30% cut to plaintiff's attorney fees. The justices' decision could clarify whether trial judges must provide detailed explanations for across-the-board reductions or continue to exercise broad discretion.

